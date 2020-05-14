Priority Software partners with Hybrid Technology Partners to extend market reach in Ireland

Priority Software, a leading global provider of business management solutions, announced its announced the expansion of its channel network, with the recent signing of a partnership agreement with Limerick-based Hybrid Technology Partners, a technology solutions provider, to integrate and support Priority ERP installations in Ireland. This new partnership will result in the creation of 20 new jobs over the coming 12 months, with a view to increasing this to 75 jobs over the next three years. These new roles include IT and Senior IT Managers, as well as ERP Implementation Managers.

The partnership was launched today with a virtual event hosted by Ireland’s Minister of State for Trade, Business and Employment, Pat Breen TD, officially announcing Hybrid Technology Partners as the authorized Irish reseller for Priority Software.

Headquartered in Limerick City, with offices in Dublin, Hybrid Technology Partners provide end-to-end technology solutions to simplify business processes, with IT management and technology consultancy services focusing on business continuity, disaster recovery planning, and software development. Hybrid serves small- to mid-size organizations across Ireland, with a customer base that includes market leaders, SuperMacs, JJ Kavanagh & Sons, Limerick GAA, JJ O’Toole Ltd., Steeltech Sheds, and Arthritis Ireland.

Priority Software delivers ERP thrives on innovation, delivering the tools and functionality to meet the unique needs of its customers. Powered by flexibility, system openness and mobility tools, Priority believes that ERP systems should and can be easier to use, easier to implement and easier to maintain and enhance. Priority supports manufacturing processes and workflows by delivering the necessary tools to achieve this flexibility, including Business Process Management (BPM), mobile application generator, user-level personalization, business rules generator, and more.

Speaking at the announcement today was Paul Browne, CEO and Founder of Hybrid Technology Partners, who said, “We’re delighted to have been announced as Ireland’s authorized Priority reseller. Priority delivers reliable cloud and mobile ERP applications, and now, more than ever, businesses need software that will allow them to continue delivering their products and services, as well as adapting to the recent surge in remote working. As such, the Irish market is now primed and ready to implement digital transformation, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this to Irish businesses.”

Browne added, “The partnership is an important development for the growth of Hybrid TP, with the creation of 20 new roles in the IT sector, and we hope to expand this growth further over the next three years. Since we started in Limerick almost 20 years ago, we’ve expanded the business to include offices in Dublin, and this new partnership is an important milestone for us. We’re excited to be recruiting at a time when the economy is facing significant challenges in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and are proud to be able to play our part to support the IT and business sector.”

Also speaking at the launch was David Greenlees, Managing Director, UK and Ireland at Priority Software, who commented, “We are pleased to welcome Hybrid to our global partner network. This initiative is an integral part of our strategic expansion in the region, and it furthers our commitment to Irish companies contemplating the move to ERP to grow their business. Hybrid’s skilled and experienced team, matched with its local customer support and service capabilities, and our shared vision of right-sized ERP, will fuel new and exciting opportunities for both our companies.

Greenlees concluded, “Customers who have implemented Priority ERP, have benefited from improved production capacity and cost control, better supply chain management, stronger cash flow, longer and more profitable customer base, and many other demonstrable elements. We’re looking forward to bringing these benefits to the Irish market.”



