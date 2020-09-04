MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Safety

ProGMA announces new search tool for protective guarding products

This tool is a searchable database for users to access comprehensive information on warehouse guarding products.



The Protective Guarding Manufacturers Association (ProGMA) Industry Group of MHI is pleased to announce a new search tool to help users quickly find the protective guarding products they’re looking for.

This tool is a searchable database for users to access comprehensive information on warehouse guarding products. Each entry provides an explanation and examples of the technology solutions with links to companies that sell them to make it easy to get a quote.

“Protective guarding in material handling and warehousing is always of top importance, but determining the right products for each area within the facility can be confusing if you don’t know what you are looking for,” says Aaron Conway, ProGMA Chair and President of Mezzanine Safeti-Gates, Inc. “This new search tool created by ProGMA members can help users narrow the decision by matching safety equipment to specific areas or scenarios that are typically found in those facilities. It will be a valuable tool for users in the industry, whether they are just starting their career or have years of experience.” 

Visit https://www.mhi.org/progma/technologies to utilize the tool.


News
Warehouse
Safety
MHI
proGMA
Safety
