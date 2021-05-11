MMH    Topics 

Prologis and the Association for Supply Chain Management partner on global logistics certificate

New industry certificate aims to build talent pipeline for fast-growing logistics industry

Prologis, a leader in logistics real estate, today announced that it has partnered with the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) to create a new industry certificate that will help develop the next generation of talent for the logistics industry. The program is expected to launch in the third calendar quarter of 2021.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, warehouse employment reached the highest level ever recorded with 1.25 million workers in 2020, and the transportation, warehousing and related fields are projected to have 600,000 new openings by 2029. This industry-driven certificate will serve as a standard for core skills in logistics and builds on the online, self-paced curriculum that Prologis introduced last year. As part of the digital learning and development program, students will acquire foundational skills and gain an understanding of the logistics sector. After successfully passing an exam, students will receive completion certificates, digital badges and credentials for their resumes. The online courses were developed in collaboration with several Prologis customers including NFI and Geodis.

“The need for skilled logistics workers has never been greater, particularly as warehousing and logistics operators strive to meet demand driven by faster fulfillment and higher inventory levels,” said Prologis chief legal officer and ESG head Edward S. Nekritz. “Our future-focused approach drives our efforts to build a talent pipeline for our customers, with an emphasis on revitalizing career pathways and creating economic opportunity in the communities where we operate.”

“There was a skills gap in the supply chain way before Covid-19 was even part of the lexicon. Now the pandemic has further exacerbated the need for upskilling to an unprecedented level,” said ASCM Foundation Vice President Dan Schoenfeld. “This partnership with Prologis aligns perfectly with our Foundation’s mission of creating a better world through the supply chain by attracting more people to the field and preparing them for rewarding career opportunities.”

“As a customer-first company, Prologis has experienced up close the challenges our customers face in accessing qualified and skilled talent on a consistent basis,” said Prologis chief customer officer Mike Curless. “Our partnership with ASCM is a further example of our commitment to innovating and solving this and other customer pain points.”

The first-of-its-kind certificate will be developed with the ASCM Foundation as part of the global Prologis Community Workforce Initiative (CWI). Prologis CWI was created as an extension of the company’s commitment to delivering superior customer service while strengthening local communities. The company has pledged to train 25,000 individuals for jobs in transportation, distribution and logistics by the end of 2025.


News
Association for Supply Chain Management
labor shortage
Prologis
Skills Gap
Training
