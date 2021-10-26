MMH    Topics 

Prologis research: logistics space vacancy measure reaches new low

Prologis releases new supply chain research; hosts inaugural thought leadership event

By

New research by Prologis underscores key challenges facing the world’s supply chain, including logistics space at an all-time low; a slowdown in the flow of goods; and rising construction costs, the global logistics real estate company announced today in advance of its inaugural supply chain thought leadership event. The event, called “Breaking New Ground,” starts tomorrow, Oct. 27.

Industry leaders will discuss the factors associated with a healthy supply chain, including transportation, skilled and ready workforce pipelines, and leading-edge energy initiatives. Highlights from Prologis’ current Industrial Business Indicator (IBI), the company’s proprietary quarterly survey of customer activity and sentiment, include:

  • Strong retail sales and supply chain challenges are driving urgency in leasing. U.S. net absorption reached a record high of 115 million square feet in Q3 2021 and 280 million square feet year-to-date – more than double the same period last year, pushing vacancy to a new low of 3.9 percent. Prologis’ Research team also released a new paper, “Persistent Disruption,” which explores the shift logistics customers are making from “just in time” to “just in case” – or a permanent shift toward resilience. This shift will create powerful demand tailwinds in logistics real estate and could prolong or worsen the current shortage of space. Highlights include:
  • Robust inventory-to-sales ratios are key to the future supply chain. Disruptions in the flow of goods will persist beyond the pandemic, driven by structural forces in climate, geopolitics and labor.
  • Higher inventories will require 800 million square feet (MSF) of logistics real estate or more to fix the shortage and build in resilience. Logistics real estate leasing is not yet reflecting this demand because companies need to first focus on immediate inventory challenges.
  • Gateway locations are poised to benefit as the first step on the consumption end of supply chains. Because these locations generally have high barriers to new logistics development, demand is expected to outstrip supply.

Additionally, the event will feature a conversation between UPS CEO Carol Tomé and Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam and will be moderated by Susie Gharib, Fortune anchor and senior special correspondent. Their discussion will focus on leadership, culture and innovation.

Bestselling author Michael Lewis – a keen observer of politics, finance and American culture – will deliver closing remarks. The day will also include three panels: 

  • Transportation: Jack Kennedy, founder and CEO, Platform Science; Andrew Smith, founder and CEO, Outrider; and Will O’Donnell, managing partner, Prologis Ventures, will discuss innovative transportation solutions, including fleet technology, robotics and automation. The panel will be moderated by Bryan Walsh, future correspondent, Axios.
  • Energy: U.S. Representative Nanette Barragan; Dr. Lee Kindberg, Head of Environment & Sustainability, Maersk North America; Huw Phillips, VP, Real Estate Excellence, DHL; and Erik Neandross, CEO, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates will discuss renewable energy with Henrik Holland, Prologis’ global head of EV Charging.
  • Workforce: Maria Flynn, CEO, Jobs for the Future (JFF), and Andy Van Kleunen, CEO, National Skills Coalition, will explore solutions to the current workforce shortage with Tyler Gray, EVP global editorial for Edelman and former Fast Company senior editor.

The full agenda is available via Prologis here.


Article Topics

News
Prologis
Real Estate
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources