ProMach acquires Code Tech

MMH Staff

February 14, 2019

ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, continues to expand its labeling and coding solutions portfolio with the acquisition of Code Tech Corporation, a leading provider of inkjet marking and coding solutions for companies in a variety of industries. Based in Princeton, New Jersey, Code Tech expands ProMach’s growing lineup of thermal inkjet (TIJ) solutions.

Code Tech provides date coding, track and trace, serialization, and anti-counterfeiting solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, building materials, and consumer product industries. Code Tech offers both water and solvent based inks powered by HP inkjet technology featuring a single disposable cartridge with printhead and controllers built directly into the cartridge for an all-in-one solution. This TIJ solution prints on virtually any substrate with minimal mess, maintenance, and downtime at high speeds and resolution. Code Tech is also the Markoprint Premium Partner for North America, offering high efficiency, cost-effective coding and printing systems as well as exclusive access to washdown, IP65-rated products for wet and other extreme manufacturing environments.

“ProMach already had one of the most robust lineups of labeling and coding solutions in the marketplace with highly regarded product brands including ID Technology, EPI, Greydon, P.E. Labellers, Packlab, Axon, NJM, and WLS,” said Alan Shipman, President of ProMach’s Labeling & Coding Business Line. “With the addition of Code Tech’s solutions for cartons, cases, films, and containers our coding portfolio and thermal inkjet lineup is now second to none in the

industry.”

Code Tech leadership, sales, engineering, and customer service staff are joining the ProMach Labeling & Coding team. Current Code Tech CEO Michael Shaw and COO Dina Lewisohn Shaw will continue leading development of thermal inkjet solutions as part of ProMach.

“ProMach has shown a serious commitment to growing their labeling and coding lineup in the past few years, and we’re excited to be a part of that growth story,” says Mr. Shaw. “This will immediately help us continue our rapid expansion into the marketplace as we leverage the power of the vast ProMach sales team to bring our cutting edge TIJ technology to customers throughout North America and Latin America.”