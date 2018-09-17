ProMach acquires FLtècnics

MMH Staff

September 17, 2018

ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, has expanded its flexible packaging product line with the acquisition of FLtècnics of Girona, Spain.

ProMach’s relationship with the European horizontal form-fill-seal pouch provider began in 2014 when it began to sell and support FLtècnics products in the North American market.

“Five years ago, we saw a growing need in the North American marketplace for a single source provider of a full range of flexible packaging solutions,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO. “We have invested in this space through product development, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships with companies like FLtècnics. They are a technology leader in the horizontal form-fill-seal pouch space and we are excited to invest in their continued product development to bring new innovations and new technology into the global marketplace.”

ProMach’s Flexibles business line provides a wide variety of flexible packaging machinery solutions, including bags, pouches, sachets, stickpacks, and more from numerous product brands for a wide range of industries. In recent years ProMach has increased its focus on markets outside North America, particularly the Latin American and European marketplace, resulting in double-digit annual growth of international sales. The addition of FLtècnics helps ProMach strengthen its global position in the fast-growing stand-up pouch market.

“Over the last five years the flexible packaging market has continued expanding not just in North America, but all over the world,” Anderson said. “The global stand-up pouch market, in particular, is showing highly favorable tailwinds for continued strong growth over the next five years.”

FLtècnics manufactures servo-controlled carousel and walking-beam horizontal form-fill-seal machines capable of packaging 400 pouches per minute for the food, liquid, cosmetics, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. Formats include flat pouches, stand up pouches, spouted pouches, zipper pouches, Velcro pouches, three side seal pouches, and more.

FLtècnics leadership, sales, engineering, and customer service staff are joining the ProMach Flexibles team. Current FLtècnics CEO Mateo Lara and COO Pablo Pizarro will continue leading the product brand as vice president and general manager, and vice president of operations, respectively.