ProMach acquires FLtècnics

ProMach expands global footprint with acquisition of leading manufacturer of horizontal-form-fill seal pouch packaging solutions.

Packaging in the News

Partnership between university and industry solves real-world problems
Order fulfillment at Educational Development Corp.
Material Handling Product News voting open for Product of the Year Awards
DMW&H signs exclusive distribution agreement with Dynamic Logistic Systems
Plastic tray market to surpass $7 billion in 2018
More Packaging News

Warehouse Resource

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
All Resources
By ·

ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, has expanded its flexible packaging product line with the acquisition of FLtècnics of Girona, Spain.

ProMach’s relationship with the European horizontal form-fill-seal pouch provider began in 2014 when it began to sell and support FLtècnics products in the North American market.

“Five years ago, we saw a growing need in the North American marketplace for a single source provider of a full range of flexible packaging solutions,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO. “We have invested in this space through product development, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships with companies like FLtècnics. They are a technology leader in the horizontal form-fill-seal pouch space and we are excited to invest in their continued product development to bring new innovations and new technology into the global marketplace.”

ProMach’s Flexibles business line provides a wide variety of flexible packaging machinery solutions, including bags, pouches, sachets, stickpacks, and more from numerous product brands for a wide range of industries. In recent years ProMach has increased its focus on markets outside North America, particularly the Latin American and European marketplace, resulting in double-digit annual growth of international sales. The addition of FLtècnics helps ProMach strengthen its global position in the fast-growing stand-up pouch market.

“Over the last five years the flexible packaging market has continued expanding not just in North America, but all over the world,” Anderson said. “The global stand-up pouch market, in particular, is showing highly favorable tailwinds for continued strong growth over the next five years.”

FLtècnics manufactures servo-controlled carousel and walking-beam horizontal form-fill-seal machines capable of packaging 400 pouches per minute for the food, liquid, cosmetics, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. Formats include flat pouches, stand up pouches, spouted pouches, zipper pouches, Velcro pouches, three side seal pouches, and more.

FLtècnics leadership, sales, engineering, and customer service staff are joining the ProMach Flexibles team. Current FLtècnics CEO Mateo Lara and COO Pablo Pizarro will continue leading the product brand as vice president and general manager, and vice president of operations, respectively.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Acquisition · Packaging · ProMach · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Special Digital Issue: Top Suppliers of 2018
The combined forces of a strong economy, e-commerce growth and a tight labor market are making it more important the ever for warehouse and distribution center (DC) operations to find ways to make their existing infrastructure and people more productive.
Download Today!
From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
EDC brought in a WMS, lights, powered conveyor and sortation to write a new chapter in the book distributor’s distribution story.
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
2018 Top 20 warehouses
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links