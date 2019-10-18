MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

ProMach acquires Grip-Pak

Grip-Pak is an established source of beverage packing supplies and promotional products.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

ProMach, a leader in packaging machinery solutions, continues to expand its can and bottle handle solutions portfolio with the acquisition of Grip-Pak, a turnkey provider of multipack handle solutions for beverage companies packaging their products in cans or bottles, as well as retailers and wholesale distributors looking to promote or repack their SKUs.

Grip-Pak is an established source of beverage packing supplies and promotional products. Grip-Pak has been manufacturing innovative packaging materials for more than 40 years and offers 100% recyclable, photodegradable, FDA compliant LDPE ring carriers made in the USA with post-industrial recycled content. These soft ring carriers can be used to either package or repack canned and bottled beverages into two, four, six, and eight-pack configurations.

“The craft beverage marketplace is exploding with new products – not just beer, but wine, spirits, energy drinks, and more. Through our Roberts PolyPro product brand, ProMach already had one of the widest lineups of bottle and can handle solutions in the marketplace with both sheet extruded and injection molded HDPE handle solutions that use significantly less plastic than competitive handles,” said Doug Stambaugh, President of ProMach’s Global Filler & Integrated Solutions Business Unit. “With the addition of Grip-Pak’s LDPE handle solutions we now have without a doubt the broadest portfolio of handle solutions in the marketplace – all available from a single source – to help companies of all types grow their business.”

Dennis Kuta, President at Grip-Pak, will join ProMach as Director of Business Development for Can Handles. “Grip-Pak and Roberts PolyPro have a history of collaborating together and we’re excited to join the ProMach family and take our vast portfolio of handle solutions out to the entire marketplace,” says Kuta. “Customers will have a wide variety of options when looking to multipack their products, and we can help companies not only get started, but grow with them as their product ramps up and gains traction in the marketplace.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Food and Beverage
Packaging
ProMach
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
Enabling the circular economy
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
60 Seconds with Michael Field, CEO of Raymond Corporation
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources