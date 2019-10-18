ProMach acquires Grip-Pak

ProMach, a leader in packaging machinery solutions, continues to expand its can and bottle handle solutions portfolio with the acquisition of Grip-Pak, a turnkey provider of multipack handle solutions for beverage companies packaging their products in cans or bottles, as well as retailers and wholesale distributors looking to promote or repack their SKUs.

Grip-Pak is an established source of beverage packing supplies and promotional products. Grip-Pak has been manufacturing innovative packaging materials for more than 40 years and offers 100% recyclable, photodegradable, FDA compliant LDPE ring carriers made in the USA with post-industrial recycled content. These soft ring carriers can be used to either package or repack canned and bottled beverages into two, four, six, and eight-pack configurations.

“The craft beverage marketplace is exploding with new products – not just beer, but wine, spirits, energy drinks, and more. Through our Roberts PolyPro product brand, ProMach already had one of the widest lineups of bottle and can handle solutions in the marketplace with both sheet extruded and injection molded HDPE handle solutions that use significantly less plastic than competitive handles,” said Doug Stambaugh, President of ProMach’s Global Filler & Integrated Solutions Business Unit. “With the addition of Grip-Pak’s LDPE handle solutions we now have without a doubt the broadest portfolio of handle solutions in the marketplace – all available from a single source – to help companies of all types grow their business.”

Dennis Kuta, President at Grip-Pak, will join ProMach as Director of Business Development for Can Handles. “Grip-Pak and Roberts PolyPro have a history of collaborating together and we’re excited to join the ProMach family and take our vast portfolio of handle solutions out to the entire marketplace,” says Kuta. “Customers will have a wide variety of options when looking to multipack their products, and we can help companies not only get started, but grow with them as their product ramps up and gains traction in the marketplace.”



