ProMach acquires Jet Label & Packaging

ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, announced today that it has acquired Jet Label & Packaging, Western Canada’s largest producer of labels for a variety of industries. The addition of Jet Label expands ProMach’s labeling and coding capabilities and provides customers across Canada with enhanced sales and support to keep their packaging operations running at peak efficiency.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Jet Label manufactures labels and printed tape for a broad range of industries, including food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, forestry, transportation, grocery stores, and mass-market retailers. Jet Label also manufactures labels for industrial applications, producing a range of durable, water- and weatherproof labels for harsh environments. Jet Label provides sales, service, and support from seven offices throughout Western Canada – spanning from Vancouver to Winnipeg.

“We’re pleased to welcome the outstanding Jet Label team to ProMach” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “With the addition of Jet, ProMach continues our label converting expansion that began over a decade ago with the vision of providing our North American customers with a labeling and coding partner that could serve all their needs – including labels, machinery, sales, service, and support – that is close to wherever they are. Bringing Jet into the ProMach family helps us fill in a significant piece of this vision with their strong operational base and well-earned reputation for providing solutions across all of Western Canada.”

ProMach’s ID Technology product brand has six existing label converting facilities throughout North America, with locations in California, Texas, Wisconsin, Georgia, New Hampshire, and Ontario that provide flexographic labels, blank and shell labels, digital labels, synthetic labels, and more. ID Technology also provides a full range of labeling and coding systems, offering customers ranging from small local startups all the way to national retailers with a total solution that includes both labels and machinery, all supported by an extensive network of more than fifteen sales and service offices. The addition of Alberta-based Jet Label now adds a seventh flagship converting facility as well as additional sales and service offices to ensure customer needs are promptly met by a local team of labeling and coding experts.

Darrell Friesen, President & CEO of Jet Label, along with Rod Froment, Vice President & COO of Jet Label, will continue leading the Jet Label team, spanning over 80 employees across their multiple locations. Also joining ProMach is Jet Label’s sister company, Jet Marking Systems, a provider of label applicators, industrial printers, tracking and traceability solutions, as well as other ancillary equipment, led by Dan Stickney, General Manager of Jet Marking Systems.

“ProMach understands the importance of being close to the customer, which is a core value for Jet Label,” said Mr. Friesen. “Their vision for how to support labeling customers is perfectly in line with our own, which makes this a great partnership. We have many existing loyal customers who will now have immediate access to an expanded network of labels, machinery, service, and support with ID Technology’s existing infrastructure, as well as access to ProMach’s innovative packaging equipment portfolio that runs from the front to the end of the packaging line. From our days as a single-press, single-client startup over two decades ago, to becoming one of Western Canada’s most prominent label manufacturers, to now being a part of ProMach’s Labeling & Coding portfolio, it’s been an amazing journey and I’m looking forward to many years of continued growth and success.”

“The addition of Jet Label, with their offices across Western Canada, immediately expands the coverage for our North American national customers,” said Alan Shipman, President of ProMach’s Labeling & Coding Business Unit. “Combine that with Jet Label’s cutting edge technologies and capabilities, from digital printing, single-pass RFID insertion, precision color-matching, 24/7 operation, and total platform redundancy, and ProMach is well-positioned to continue helping customers of all shapes and sizes grow their business with a single source partner for labels, equipment, service, and support.”



