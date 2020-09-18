MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

ProMach acquires Panther Industries

Deal expands ProMach’s portfolio of industrial label applicator solutions

ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, announced today that it has acquired Panther Industries, a leading
provider of automated labeling equipment for Fortune 1000 as well as small and medium sized businesses across North America. The addition of Panther expands ProMach’s labeling capabilities further into key strategic areas including ecommerce, distribution, manufacturing, warehouse, fulfillment, third party logistics (3PL), and many other fast-moving industries.

Founded in 2000, Panther manufactures both print and apply labeling systems as well as pre-printed label applicator systems. Panther’s industry-leading technology helps companies increase throughput and reduce expenses for products ranging from cases to cartons and
bottles to bags with intelligent and integrated labeling automation solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical device, industrial, and consumer packaged goods applications.

Panther’s solutions range from economical entry level systems for low-volume operations to high-speed systems that are flexible, adaptive, and durable for manufacturing, distribution, and fulfillment processes to realize bottom line benefits.

“I’m pleased to welcome the Panther team to ProMach,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “With the addition of Panther, ProMach brings a very comprehensive print and apply capability to customers across North America. This includes a broad range of labeling
systems optimized for specific market applications along with a network of regional label converting locations to bring customers local support on a large scale. The result is a single source partner for nearly any customer to mark, identify, and track both primary and secondary
packaging operations on their production lines backed by dedicated sales and service technicians to keep their labeling operations running at peak efficiency.”

Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based Panther Industries and its team will join ProMach’s Labeling & Coding business line led by Alan Shipman, Group President. With go-to-market product brands including ID Technology, EPI, Code Tech, Greydon, and now Panther, ProMach’s
Labeling & Coding business line provides a broad solution offering to customers throughout North America that includes both labels and machinery, all supported by an extensive network of more than fifteen sales and service offices as well as seven label converting facilities that
provide flexographic labels, blank and shell labels, digital labels, synthetic labels, and more.


“We’re excited about what Panther brings to ProMach and the opportunity to support our customers with new, innovative labeling systems,” said Mr. Shipman. “Together, we will expand our solutions in key markets and develop new print-on-demand products to solve the unique
challenges customers face as they scale up their labeling operations. ProMach is well-positioned to continue helping customers ranging from small local startups all the way to national retailers grow their business with a single source labeling partner for years to come.”

Jim Thompson, Panther Industries Founder and President, will continue leading Panther as Vice President and General Manager. “I feel Panther has joined the best team in the labeling industry. ProMach has an excellent reputation for investing in their brands and combining their unique strengths to better serve customers,” said Mr. Thompson. “This is an outstanding opportunity for Panther customers to benefit from ProMach’s portfolio of solutions and for current ProMach customers to access more options to streamline their labeling operations. I’m very excited for both our customer’s and our employee’s participation in the next chapter of the Panther story.”


