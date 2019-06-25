MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

ProMach acquires STOCK America

The addition of STOCK significantly expands ProMach’s growing lineup of solutions for the retort room.

By

ProMach, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery solutions, continues to expand its portfolio with the acquisition of STOCK America, a leading provider of integrated turnkey process sterilization solutions. The addition of STOCK significantly expands ProMach’s growing lineup of solutions for the retort room.

“We’re pleased to welcome the outstanding Stock team to ProMach,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “ProMach was already well-positioned with Allpax, a leading retort product brand, in our portfolio. The addition of Stock and their large installed base of innovative sterilization equipment bolsters our customer base, extends our keystone retort product lineup, and strengthens our capability to provide the most comprehensive sterilization solutions in the food processing industry. We will invest in Stock so they can continue providing industry leading solutions and support to their customers.”

STOCK has been a technology leader in processing and in-container sterilization solutions for more than 40 years and supplies a full range of equipment, systems, and services to the North American food processing industry.

Today, STOCK provides a full range of thermal sterilization technologies to produce shelf-stable foods, including batch retort sterilizers, continuous retort sterilizers, R&D/pilot retort sterilizers, container handling systems, control monitoring and data acquisition software, and retort parts and accessories.

STOCK can handle a range of container types including cans, glass jars, plastic bottles, pouches, and trays. Additionally, STOCK offers process validation and thermal process authority services, as well as in-house laboratory resources and testing services for customers needing to assess product quality with various types of sterilization technologies.

Garner, North Carolina-based STOCK America’s leadership, sales, technical, engineering, and customer service staff are joining the ProMach team. Current STOCK President, Timothy Schurr, will join ProMach as Vice President and General Manager of STOCK. He will be joined by Julio Delgado, Vice President of Technical Services, and Rick Eleew, Vice President of Business Development.

“ProMach has an excellent reputation for investing in their product brands and combining their unique strengths to better serve customers,” said Schurr, “As part of the ProMach family, the Stock and Allpax product brands bring together a great deal of experience and success in complementary and diverse markets. Together we have an outstanding opportunity to offer the best retort technologies, to better serve our mutual customers, and introduce new customers to some of the packaging industry’s most innovative solutions across the entire packaging line,
including the ability to provide complete integrated lines that start with the retort room.”


