ProMat 2017 named to TSNN top U.S. trade show list

ProMat is ranked as the 44th largest exhibition in the US for 2017.

Use mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business
Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
ProMat 2017 has been named to Trade Show News Network’s (TSNN) list of Top US Trade Shows. ProMat is ranked as the 44th largest exhibition in the US for 2017. The list represents the top trade shows held last year in the U.S. ranked by net square footage. ProMat continues to be a growing show and also won a TSNN Top Trade Show award for 2017. Historically, ProMat has been repeatedly listed on TSNN and Trade Show Executive Gold 100 lists.

The full list can be found at http://www.tsnn.com/toplists-us

ProMat 2019 will be held April 8-11 in Chicago’s McCormick Place.  Over 900 exhibitors will showcase their solutions on ProMat’s two show floors totaling over 400,000 square feet of manufacturing and supply chain solutions. ProMat exhibits will represent all segments of the material handling and logistics industry, from traditional, manual equipment to computerized, automated systems. ProMat 2019 will also feature a comprehensive educational conference including keynotes and show floor educational seminars led by industry experts and leading authorities.

ProMat is the largest international material handling, logistics and supply chain show and conference held in North America and South America.

