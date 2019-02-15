ProMat 2019: Get the lay of the land with a show map

MMH Staff

ProMat, the materials handling industry’s premier trade show and educational conference, will be held at McCormick Place North and South from April 8- April 11, 2019, and officials are getting ready to welcome more than 45,000 visitors to “Find Your Wow.” Spanning a total of 420,000 square feet, there’s bound to be plenty of innovation and ideas in every corner of the materials handling industry’s premier trade show and educational conference, sponsored by MHI.

Also included are four keynotes and more than 130 educational sessions spread over four days. In addition, registered attendees not only gain full access to ProMat, but also free entry into Automate.

More details about all ProMat-related events can be found in the official mobile app. It offers an interactive map of both exhibit halls, exhibitor search, educational sessions search and information about the four keynotes. Attendees can also access their personalized agenda. Available free at Android and Apple app stores, downloading information can be found at promatshow.com/app.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.