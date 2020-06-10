MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

ProMat 2019 honored as a member of TSE Gold 100

ProMat 2019 will be celebrated by Trade Show Executive as a Gold 100 honoree.

ProMat 2019 will be celebrated by Trade Show Executive as a Gold 100 honoree. Trade Show Executive curates the top 100 trade shows of the year that set the gold standard for the trade show industry. For more information visit [url=http://www.tsegold100.com/]http://www.tsegold100.com/[/url]

ProMat 2021 will be held April 12-15 in Chicago at McCormick Place. ProMat is the one-of-a-kind manufacturing and supply chain industry event where solution providers and powerful buyers come to meet, network, and get deals done face-to-face. These buyers come looking for ways to increase the speed, efficiency and performance of their supply chains. They want what you have: solutions.

Only ProMat gives over 1000 of the top material handling, logistics and supply chain providers the opportunity to showcase their solutions for these key decision-makers on the show floor at the Georgia World Congress Center.

ProMat 2019 has been announced as a member of the Trade Show News Network (TSNN) Top 250 Trade Shows List for yet another year. Thank you to all of the ProMat 2019 exhibitors, staff, partners, and attendees for helping to make ProMat 2019 a world class trade show.

For more information about the awards or TSNN, visit [url=https://www.tsnn.com/toplists-us]https://www.tsnn.com/toplists-us[/url].

For more information on exhibiting or attending ProMat, visit promatshow.com.


