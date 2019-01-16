ProMat 2019: Maximize your time with 1 badge, 2 shows

With ProMat 2019 spanning both McCormick Place's South and North halls—and Automate 2019 again co-located alongside ProMat exhibits in the North Hall—your single registration gets you double the access.

With ProMat 2019 spanning both McCormick Place’s South and North halls—and Automate 2019 again co-located alongside ProMat exhibits in the North Hall—your single registration gets you double the access. Both shows run Monday through Thursday, and share identical hours: Monday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

“ProMat 2019 will be the largest event on record, with 950 exhibitors covering more than 420,000 square feet. When you combine that with the Automate co-location, the two shows will total more than 1,350 exhibitors and 535,000 square feet of exhibits,” said George W. Prest, CEO of MHI. “Bringing Automate and ProMat 2019 together allows manufacturing, distribution and supply chain professionals unparalleled education and networking opportunities, as well as exposure to the largest equipment and technology display of any show of its kind in North and South America.”

Automate—like MHI-sponsored ProMat—is held just once every two years. The show highlights the latest in robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence (AI), motion control and related technologies.

Crane Manufacturers Association Safety Conference
Also, on Wednesday only, the Crane Manufacturers Association of America (CMAA) will host its Overhead Crane Safety Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in McCormick Place South room S105abc (separate $525 registration fee required). This conference will focus improving the safety and use of cranes for an increase in productivity and lifespan.

Plant operations and maintenance staff—including managers, engineers and crane technicians—are encouraged to attend; participants earn seven professional development hour credits. More information and registration can be found at cmaacranesafety.org; attendees already at ProMat who wish to join this separate session can register online and provide payment at the door.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

