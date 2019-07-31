ProMat 2021: 35,700 square feet secured in Robotics & Automation Solution Center

The exhibit pre-selection for the new Robotics & Automation Solution Center at ProMat 2021 attracted 51 exhibitors who selected 35,700 square feet of exhibit space. The pre-selection was held July 24 and was the first opportunity for exhibitors to secure exhibit space in this new Solution Center at ProMat 2021.



The ProMat 2021 Robotics & Automation Solution Center will be the epicenter for supply chain professionals from around the globe to find the leading solutions providers in this fast and dynamic sector of the material handling and logistics industry. From AS/RS and G2P to AGVs and AGCs to autonomous mobile robots and articulated robotic arms, this new Solution Center will showcase how these solutions play a vital role in improving receiving, storage, assembly, picking, sortation, packing and shipping operations.



“High competition in the warehouse, distribution and e-commerce industries, dynamic environments and the need for on-demand automation has supply chain professionals in search of speed, accuracy and efficiencies like never before,” said Greg Baer, MHI Director of Sales. “As the global robotics revolution accelerates and disrupts supply chains, we are thrilled to lead the way at ProMat 2021 with our new Robotics & Automation Solution Center. In all, 51 exhibitors selected 35,700 square feet of space in our one-day kickoff event, far exceeding our expectations.”



ProMat 2021 will be held April 12-15, 2021 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. ProMat 2021’s new Robotics and Automation Solution Center will be located in the North Hall of McCormick Place. To learn more about this new Solution Center, visit promatshow.com/robotics.



The next opportunity to secure exhibit space at ProMat 2021 will be November 19-21, 2019 at the ProMat 2021 Exhibit Space Draw. The lease deadline will be November 7, 2019 and more information on participating in this event will be available in late August.



ProMat is the largest international material handling, logistics and supply chain show and conference held in North America and South America. ProMat 2021 event will be held April 12-15 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. For more information on exhibiting or attending ProMat, visit promatshow.com.



