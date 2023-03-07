ProMat 2023: 4 keynotes and panels focus on breaking down barriers, leadership and creativity

As the leading trade show for the manufacturing and supply chain industry, ProMat always features an impressive lineup of keynote presentations offering critical insights from experts on supply chain-related topics.

This year’s event will feature these four keynotes:

March 20 Keynote: Women Leading in Supply Chains

This panel of AWESOME women will discuss their supply chain careers, the challenges they’ve faced and how they continue to break down barriers. They’ll also talk about how they use their voices to advocate for themselves and others, and the importance of developing strong networks. During this keynote moderated by AWESOME CEO Michelle Dilley, these leaders will share their vision for the future.

March 21 Keynote: A Conversation with José Andrés

One of TIME magazine’s most influential people in the world, José Andrés has captured the zeitgeist of a nation: not only as one of the most popular chefs in America, but with his dynamic personality and diverse humanitarian projects aimed at making the world a better place. He is the founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-profit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters as well as the Ukraine war. Join Andrés as he shares his inspiring story of, and the logistics behind, making the world a better place one meal at a time.

March 22 Keynote: A Conversation with Ron Howard

Whatever springs to mind when you hear his name, you’re surely familiar with the career of Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard. He’s one of the film and television world’s most enduring legends, with over 50 years in the entertainment industry as producer, director, writer and star of some of the seminal works of his generation. MHI is proud to welcome Howard to the ProMat stage to share his thoughts on the creative process, inspiration and the role of a mentor.

March 22 Keynote: MHI’s 2023 Annual Industry Report

Be the first to have access to this new report on the supply chain trends and digital technologies that are transforming supply chains. Wanda Johnson of Deloitte will join MHI CEO John Paxton in presenting the report findings. They will be joined by a panel of manufacturing and supply chain thought leaders to discuss the real-world significance of the report findings.







