ProMat 2023: Get the lay of the land with a show map

ProMat, the materials handling industry’s premier trade show and educational conference, will be held at McCormick Place North and South from March 20-23.

Interactive Show Floor Map

ProMat 2023, produced by show sponsor MHI, will feature exhibits from more than 1,000 of the world’s top manufacturing and supply chain solution providers in more than 560,000 square feet of exhibit space—about 35% larger than in 2019.

Also included are four keynotes and more than 155 educational sessions spread over four days.

To make it easier for attendees, the ProMat show floor will be divided into solution-specific sections: equipment and components for manufacturing/assembly logistics solutions; fulfillment and delivery solutions; information technology (IT) solutions; and robotics and automation solutions.

More details about all ProMat-related events can be found in the official mobile app. It offers an interactive map of both exhibit halls, exhibitor search, educational sessions search and information about the four keynotes. Attendees can also access their personalized agenda. Available free at Android and Apple app stores, downloading information can be found at promatshow.com/app.

ProMat 2023 is scheduled to be held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.

