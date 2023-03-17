ProMat 2023: MAG to present panel discussion on VNA technology

The Mobile Automation Group (MAG) Industry Group of MHI will host a seminar session at ProMat 2023. The panel discussion, titled “Highflying Automation: How to Maximize Vertical Storage,” will discuss use cases for automated compact storage concepts, such as Automated Very Narrow Aisle (AutoVNA) turret trucks), Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), and 3D Shuttle systems.



More and more US metro areas see steadily increasing real estate prices. Combined with supply chain issues likely boosting the trend to more local stock as a safety buffer, warehouses must maximize storage density. AS/RS and 3D-Shuttle systems are automated by nature, but Very Narrow Aisle is often operated with manual turret trucks with or without assistance systems. The audience will learn about the benefits of AutoVNA vs. Manual Turret trucks, AI for storage strategies and inventory management, and real-world applications.



“The Mobile Automation Group is focused on promoting market awareness, growth, and the effective use of driverless industrial vehicles while bringing the value of education and preparedness to the forefront of mobile automation,” says MAG Chairman, Brian Keiger of stow Robotics. “The efficient use of space is a critical success factor in warehousing, and we as a group want to help customers understand that the deployment of AutoVNA trucks is a great way to safely and efficiently revolutionize the storage and retrieval of goods in the material handling vertical space, especially in narrow aisles.”



Panelists include Yanis Harmance of KION, John Hayes of Balyo, and Tim Harrison of Jungheinrich, and will be moderated by Ashley Rhodes from St. Onge.



MAG is one of 18 industry groups within MHI. MAG is a group of system and component suppliers that operate in the mobile automation market for material movement in manufacturing, warehousing, and other industrial applications.



For more information about MHI Industry Groups, please visit mhi.org/industrygroups. To learn more about MAG, please visit mhi.org/mag or contact Jayesh Mehta at [email protected].



