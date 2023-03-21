ProMat 2023: Message from MHI on Day 2

I hope that you are finding your time at ProMat 2023 to be productive and enjoyable. I would like to introduce you to the sponsor that powers this event—MHI. Since 1945, MHI has been the leading association in the United States representing the industry that produces material handling and logistics solutions—the Industry that Makes Supply Chains Work.

We will announce the 2023 MHI Innovation Award winners tonight during the MHI Industry Night with Nate Bargatze. This award showcases new products and innovations presented by ProMat exhibitors. The winners will be chosen, by a panel of independent judges, in three categories: Best New Innovation, Best IT Innovation and Best Innovation of an Existing Product. In addition, the 2023 Startup Award will be chosen by ProMat attendees during the show. Visit the Startup Pavilion in the North Hall and vote by noon today.

If you would like to attend Industry Night, tickets are $50 and can be purchased at ProMat Registration. The event will be held after the show today in Room S100. The door prize for this event is a $30,000 trip of a lifetime—see promatshow.com/rules to learn more. A portion of the evenings proceeds will be donated to the Material Handling Education Foundation (MHEFI), whose mission is to provide financial support for educational programs to engage and retain talent for the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry.

MHI strives to maintain and stimulate the continuing growth of the industry by sponsoring world-class trade events, such as ProMat and MODEX, to showcase the best-in-class products and services of its member companies. We also offer a solution focused website at mhi.org and the MHI Solutions magazine, both of which deliver content focusing on the needs of manufacturing and supply chain professionals. Additionally, we recently released the Jobs of Tomorrow docuseries on MHI view and Amazon Prime that tells the story of the amazing innovations, technologies and career opportunities that our industry offers.

This morning’s keynote session features MHI CEO John Paxton and Wanda Johnson of Deloitte Consulting. They will preview the tenth in a series of MHI Annual Industry Reports and will be joined by a panel of manufacturing and supply chain professionals. This year’s report focuses on the responsible supply chain and the emerging technologies that are contributing to transparent, sustainable, and resilient operations. The keynote begins at 8:45 a.m. in Room S100. You can also download the full report at mhi.org/publications/report.

Our afternoon keynote features Academy Award-winning director, cultural icon, and actor Ron Howard. Attend and learn his personal views on the creative process, inspiration, and the role of a mentor. This event will be held in Room S100 at 1:00 p.m.



Today’s events will include Student Day at ProMat 2023, which is produced by the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), College Industry Council on Material Handling Education (CICMHE), Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) and the Material Handling Education Foundation (MHEFI). This interactive event for college, university, trade, technical, specialty and high school students connects them with the best in the industry through real-world discussions with industry experts, guided tour of the show floor and networking with professionals who can support their career growth.

MHI’s member companies are industry leaders in providing solutions that make supply chains work and many of them are exhibiting companies at ProMat. As you walk the ProMat show floor, you will experience the broad representation of the equipment, technology and services that represent the entire industry. You will see all types of equipment, systems and services, both basic and advanced. You will see the individual components necessary to construct complete and successful manufacturing and supply chain solutions. That’s because ProMat exhibitors represent the entire industry.

For more information on MHI programs, the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), and MHI member companies, visit the MHI booth in Booth N6500 or visit mhi.org.

Brian Reh, Vice President, MHI



