ProMat 2023: MHI Innovation Award finalists announced

MHI announced the four finalists chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.

By

After receiving 156 submissions for the 2023 MHI Innovation Awards from ProMat 2023 exhibitors, MHI announced the four finalists chosen as the most innovative products in each category - Best New Innovation; Best Innovation of an Existing Product; and Best IT Innovation based on concept, value, and impact.

Five independent judges comprised of professionals from the material handling and supply chain industry completed the initial review process. Here are the finalists in no particular order.

Best New Innovation:

Agility Robotics for Digit a Human-Centric Robot: ProMat Booth S1031

Berkshire Grey Inc. Project GreyWolf - A Berkshire Grey & Locus Robotics Solution: ProMat Booth N6707

OPEX Corporation for OPEX® Infinity™ AS/RS System: ProMat Booth S2712

Packsize International Inc. for X5: Booth S3547


Best Innovation of an Existing Product:

HAI Robotics U.S.A. Inc. for A42T Autonomous Case-picking Robot: ProMat Booth N7900

Vanderlande Industries, Inc. for ADAPTO Shuttle: ProMat Booth S603

Ideal Warehouse Innovations, Inc. for SLIDE-effect® Dock Bumper: ProMat Booth S3350

Geekplus America, Inc. for PopPick: ProMat Booth N7307/N7507


Best IT Innovation:   

Synkrato for Synkrato warehouse digital twin: ProMat Booth N6256

OneRack for OneRack: ProMat Booth S2882

Lucas Systems, Inc. for Lucas Systems Dynamic Work Optimization: ProMat Booth S3775

FORTNA for FORTNA OptiSlot DC Featuring Digital Twin Technology: ProMat Booth S1947


The MHI Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain products and services to ProMat attendees.  ProMat 2023 exhibitors were called to submit a new product, product line, technology or service or new application of existing products or technology that create quantifiable and sustainable results in terms of ROI, cost savings, customer satisfaction, etc. 

On Monday, March 20, 2023, finalists move onto the next round of judging and will present their unique solutions to a panel of independent judges on the show floor at ProMat 2023. The winners in each category will be announced at ProMat 2023 on March 22nd during MHI Industry Night with Nate Bargatze.

To see more information and learn more about the innovations above and all of the 2023 MHI Innovation Award submissions, visit promatshow.com/innovation-awards. For more information on attending ProMat, visit promatshow.com.


