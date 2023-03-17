MMH    Topics     Technology    ProMat

ProMat 2023: TRG to present new video and 4 seminars

The Robotics Group (TRG) Industry Group of MHI has produced a new educational resource highlighting the latest innovations in the automation industry.

The Robotics Group (TRG) Industry Group of MHI has produced a new educational resource highlighting the latest innovations in the automation industry. The video highlights the latest applications in the automation industry, while also focusing on the important decision-making factors one should be aware of when considering automation.

“The Robotics Group is a diverse group with extensive expertise that can assist in advising stakeholders on options available when considering implementing robotic technologies together with other warehouse automation solutions,” said Crystal Parrott, Chair of TRG and Chief Operating Officer at Plus One Robotics. “We encourage organizations to join TRG and bring their expertise to the table as we continue to deliver valuable content that supports our members and end users incorporate robotics within the logistics industry.”

In addition, TRG will also be presenting four educational seminars during the ProMat 2023 Education Conference. Learn more about the type of content produced by TRG by attending one of the following ProMat 2023 seminars:
• The Importance of Risk Assessments in Automation – Monday, March 20th, 2023 – Theater H
• What’s Possible Now in Warehouse Robotics – Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 – Robotics Theater
• Tracking Project ROI – Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 – Robotics Theater
• Integrating in Workflows Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 – Theater G

Visit promatshow.com/education/seminars to learn more and register for ProMat.

Education for the industry is a core mission for TRG. “TRG provides resources and the latest education on these advanced robotics solutions to help the practitioners with their implementations” said John Paxton, MHI’s CEO.

For more information about MHI Industry Groups, please visit mhi.org/industrygroups. To learn more about TRG, please visit mhi.org/robotics or contact Jayesh Mehta at [email protected].


