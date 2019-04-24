ProMat C-Suite Interview: Greg Conner, VP of Global Sales at Bastian Solutions

Q: What is your number one takeaway from ProMat 2019?

Greg Conner: Overall demand for material handling equipment and systems as well as software is at an all time high. People are under great pressure to deliver orders faster and faster, yet there is an unprecedented shortage of labor.

Demand for automation is real and increasing. Interestingly enough, the equipment in demand is changing. Past shows featured traditional material handling automation. But now that has been joined by robots. Lots of them. The number of robots on the show floor significantly increased at ProMat 2019.

Q: What are the three key market trends from your perspective?

Greg Conner: I look at trends in terms of equipment and software. And from where I sit, robotics and automated guided vehicles are trending on the equipment side along with software using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Robots lead the list and were clearly on display at the show. It’s driven by the labor shortage. But the technology has advanced too. Top of the list here are vision-based picking robots. In the past two years there has been a resurgence in AGV technology after a bit of a hiatus.

But that pause is now clearly behind us. Leading the way are new navigation technologies and greater collaboration with people. But AGVs are coming in new form factors too. These range from small bots to automated lift trucks.

Two shows ago, you could walk around the floor and mention IoT and not get much a response from most people. People weren’t much better informed about AI. Today people know what both technologies are and have a good idea of what they can do for them.

As a result, they are making heavy investments in software and platforms using AI and IoT. The need for instantaneous feedback and real-time data visibility is driving this trend.

Q: How is Bastian Solutions reacting to those market trends?

Greg Conner: We are investing heavily in supplying products and systems that meet those market trends and others on their way up. That requires us to stay on top of what’s coming next, not just informationally but in our R&D efforts. It’s all about partnering with other suppliers and end users.

Specifically, robotic bin picking is near the top of our list. Combining this technology with the latest goods-to-person systems is setting the stage for efficient, 24/7 order fulfillment. And goods-to-person solutions continue to expand from traditional carousels and shuttles to include new, proprietary bin picking technologies with robots actually on the shuttle.

In addition, AGVs are top of our list,too. In the past 16 months, we’ve quadrupled the sales of AGVs from our parent Toyota. There’s strong demand out there,and we’re here to meet it.

It’s also worth noting that Bastian Solutions is part of a powerful combination under the Toyota Industries Group umbrella that also includes Toyota Material Handling, Vanderlande and Raymond. We are uniquely positioned to satisfy leading market needs with turnkey solutions.

