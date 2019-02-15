ProMat 2019: Four keynotes examine trends, share insights

All keynotes will be held in the McCormick Place South Grand Ballroom (S100)

Events in the News

ProMat 2019: Get the lay of the land with a show map
ProMat 2019: Four keynotes examine trends, share insights
Meet the ProMat 2019 Show Daily team
This Month in Modern: Feeling overwhelmed? Take some strategic steps
ProMat 2019 to showcase record number of exhibitors, 45,000+ attendees
More Events News

Events Resource

Use mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business
Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
All Resources
By ·

This year, ProMat is set to feature four keynote presentations offering critical insights from experts into logistics trends, including Blockchain’s anticipated impact across multiple aspects of supply chains, ways to attract and retain women to our historically male-driven industry, the latest industry research findings, and three keys to business success. All keynotes will be held in the McCormick Place South Grand Ballroom (S100).

The first keynote kicks off at 8:45 on Monday morning. Karim R. Lakhani, the Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration and the Dorothy and Michael Hintze Fellow at the Harvard Business School, will discuss “Blockchain Technology for Supply Chains.” Lakhani will detail how incorporating Blockchain technology into operations can have a tremendous impact on transparency, identity and trust, payments, flexibility and responsiveness—resulting in a more efficient, cost-saving, risk-reducing supply chain. He’ll also share specific use cases and explore pilot projects for context, as well as to provide insight into how to incorporate this technology into current business practices.

Tuesday from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., “Closing the Supply Chain Gender Gap” will be presented by Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, a national non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. Through various outreach programs, the organization aims to inspire, educate and equip young women with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. Saujani will explain practical strategies for closing the gender gap and why it is the key to the future success of supply chains.

On Wednesday from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., MHI will release its 2019 Annual Industry Report, developed in partnership with Deloitte Consulting. A panel of industry insiders from manufacturing, supply chain, materials handling and logistics will discuss the report’s major findings, moderated by MHI CEO George Prest and Scott Sopher, a principal in Deloitte’s supply chain practice.

Also on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Marcus Lemonis, a serial entrepreneur, CEO of Camping World, and business advisor on CNBC’s “The Profit,” a structured reality series in which he shares his business expertise with struggling companies by analyzing their people, process and product. In his presentation, “The Three Keys to Business Success: People, Process, Profit,” Lemonis will elaborate on his strategies to implementing these principles into an organization to drive growth, elevate the customer experience and improve business processes.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

About the Author

Sara Pearson Specter
Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

MHI · ProMat · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Insider Q&A: The Robotics Revolution is here. Is your company ready for it?
Download this free Insider Q&A with Matt Wicks, VP, Product Developent, Honeywell Intelligrated for his unique perspective on robotics in the modern-day warehouse.
Download Today!
From the February 2019 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Mobile collaborative robots have increased productivity and throughput at GEODIS’ Indianapolis e-fulfillment center.
Modern’s System Report: Robots at GEODIS
ProMat 2019 to showcase record number of exhibitors, 45,000+ attendees
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations
This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Bulking up at Canadian Tire
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and...
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...

System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Partner Links