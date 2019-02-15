ProMat 2019: Four keynotes examine trends, share insights

Sara Pearson Specter

February 15, 2019

This year, ProMat is set to feature four keynote presentations offering critical insights from experts into logistics trends, including Blockchain’s anticipated impact across multiple aspects of supply chains, ways to attract and retain women to our historically male-driven industry, the latest industry research findings, and three keys to business success. All keynotes will be held in the McCormick Place South Grand Ballroom (S100).

The first keynote kicks off at 8:45 on Monday morning. Karim R. Lakhani, the Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration and the Dorothy and Michael Hintze Fellow at the Harvard Business School, will discuss “Blockchain Technology for Supply Chains.” Lakhani will detail how incorporating Blockchain technology into operations can have a tremendous impact on transparency, identity and trust, payments, flexibility and responsiveness—resulting in a more efficient, cost-saving, risk-reducing supply chain. He’ll also share specific use cases and explore pilot projects for context, as well as to provide insight into how to incorporate this technology into current business practices.

Tuesday from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., “Closing the Supply Chain Gender Gap” will be presented by Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, a national non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. Through various outreach programs, the organization aims to inspire, educate and equip young women with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. Saujani will explain practical strategies for closing the gender gap and why it is the key to the future success of supply chains.

On Wednesday from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., MHI will release its 2019 Annual Industry Report, developed in partnership with Deloitte Consulting. A panel of industry insiders from manufacturing, supply chain, materials handling and logistics will discuss the report’s major findings, moderated by MHI CEO George Prest and Scott Sopher, a principal in Deloitte’s supply chain practice.

Also on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Marcus Lemonis, a serial entrepreneur, CEO of Camping World, and business advisor on CNBC’s “The Profit,” a structured reality series in which he shares his business expertise with struggling companies by analyzing their people, process and product. In his presentation, “The Three Keys to Business Success: People, Process, Profit,” Lemonis will elaborate on his strategies to implementing these principles into an organization to drive growth, elevate the customer experience and improve business processes.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.