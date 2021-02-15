MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

ProMat goes digital with ProMatDX 2021

With the theme of “Power Up,” ProMatDX 2021 will take place in April in a fully virtual format that showcases the latest solutions that supply chain professionals need to improve the resiliency and agility of their operations.

By

The world’s supply chains were put to the test in 2020 as individuals, companies and entire economies learned firsthand the critical nature of these global, intertwined networks. With technology playing a leading role in the development of agile, resilient supply chains, there’s no time like the present for a new digital event focused on “powering up” manufacturing and supply chain professionals worldwide.

To answer this call, MHI created the ProMat Digital Experience (ProMatDX), a new digital event experience that will showcase the latest solutions that these professionals need to improve the resiliency and agility of their operations. A five-day event, ProMatDX will feature connections, solution-sourcing and education. With the theme of “Power Up,” ProMatDX will give supply chain professionals a marketplace where they can source solutions and learn about the latest trends and technologies.

Showcasing new innovations

ProMatDX product showcases will feature live chat and digital product demos for the newest technologies and innovations. Attendees will get a virtual, front-row seat to the latest innovations from vendors across numerous categories, including (but not limited to):

  • Materials handling equipment and systems: Automated storage and retrieval systems, automatic guided vehicle systems, casters/wheels/tires, hydraulic and electrical components and controls, robots, personnel/burden carriers, racks, forklifts, batteries, flexible manufacturing systems, and unit handling systems.
  • Packaging, containers and shipping equipment: Box and carton makers, packaging machinery, stretch wrapping, shrink wrapping, inspection of products by weight or scanning, pallets, wire baskets, plastic and metal containers, and palletizing equipment.
  • Inventory management and controlling technologies: Computers, controllers, software programs, systems integrators, manufacturing execution systems, warehouse management systems, supply chain and logistics execution systems, wireless and remote control systems, and order management systems.
  • Dock and warehouse equipment and supplies: Dock levelers, dock pads, doors, forklift trucks, racks, flooring, handling systems, forklift attachments, conveyors, hoists, cranes, monorails, below/hook lifting devices.
  • Consultants and distribution system planners: Simulators, modelers, and system designers.
  • Automatic identification equipment and systems: Bar code printers and scanners, vision systems, voice recognition systems, radio frequency identification (RFID) systems, and systems integrators.
  • Supply chain management: Alternative fuel systems, parcel management and distribution, reverse logistics, third-party logistics, supply chain and logistics execution systems, enterprise resource planning, and transportation management systems.
  • Sustainability solutions: Alternative and renewable energy and fuel systems, recyclable and returnable packaging and shipping materials, energy-efficient lighting, high-volume/low-speed (HVLS) fans, energy-efficient equipment and sensors, and daylighting technologies.
  • Robotics & automated solutions: Automated storage and retrieval systems, automatic guided vehicle systems, robotics, automatic guided carts, autonomous mobile robots, goods-to-person systems, articulated robotic arms, driverless trucks, delivery and inventory drones, and automated cranes.

Each ProMatDX sponsor will have a showcase where attendees can view sponsor product information including videos, streamed seminars and product demos. Attendees can also engage in live chat and social media, drop a business card, and schedule live video meetings with sponsors.

Keynotes, seminars and educational opportunities

This year’s virtual ProMatDX show will include keynotes and more than 100 digital seminars on the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and automation. These education and networking opportunities bring together leading experts from the industry to give attendees the latest information on manufacturing and supply chain trends, technologies and innovations.

ProMatDX will feature keynotes on the MHI Innovation Awards, the 2021 MHI Annual Report, and Women in Supply Chain. Other keynotes are also in the planning stages. ProMatDX seminars will be streamed sessions that include chat, interactive polling, and Q&As with show sponsors. The conference also includes AI-matchmaking and personalized video meetings.

Managing today’s disruptions and preparing for the future

According to John Paxton, CEO at MHI, this year’s show will feature a full lineup of content, products and networking opportunities designed to help companies develop more resilient, agile supply chains.

“The disruptions created by the pandemic accelerated the trends affecting the supply chain,” Paxton explains, “including rapid e-commerce growth, automation and emerging technology adoption, data analytics, transparency, resiliency, mass customization and workforce safety.”

During these dynamic times, Paxton says MHI’s role is even more important. He says the biggest short-term challenge is providing market access and connections to the industry without MHI’s cornerstone, in-person ProMat trade show. “Since the pandemic has emphasized the importance of the global supply chain,” Paxton says, “providing market access, connections and knowledge for manufacturing and supply chain professionals has never been more important.”


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Warehouse
Packaging
Events
ProMat
Automation
MHI
Packaging
ProMat
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
Enabling the circular economy
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
60 Seconds with Michael Field, CEO of Raymond Corporation
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources