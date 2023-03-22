MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat    MHI

ProMat Industry Night features awards, a silent auction & comedian Nate Bargatze

Come join MHI’s staff and Board of Governors at Industry Night with comedian Nate Bargatze on Wednesday, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., in McCormick Place’s Grand Ballroom.

By

Industry Night attendees will be treated to a show featuring comedian Nate Bargatze, who was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” and as #1 on Vulture’s ‘50 Comedians You Should Know.’ Bargatze has two Netflix specials, The Greatest Average American and The Tennessee Kid, plus the Nateland weekly podcast.
Industry Night attendees will be treated to a show featuring comedian Nate Bargatze, who was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” and as #1 on Vulture’s ‘50 Comedians You Should Know.’ Bargatze has two Netflix specials, The Greatest Average American and The Tennessee Kid, plus the Nateland weekly podcast.

Come join MHI’s staff and Board of Governors at Industry Night with comedian Nate Bargatze on Wednesday, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., in McCormick Place’s Grand Ballroom. Event tickets are available at ProMat Attendee Registration between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. 

Tickets to this event are $50 and include beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. The door prize is a trip of a lifetime vacation valued at $30,000. If you purchased the tickets online, you can pick them up at the same location by presenting an e-mail confirmation.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Material Handling Education Foundation Inc. (MHEFI). At the event, MHI will also hold the first-ever ProMat silent auction, which benefits MHEFI.

“We look forward to celebrating our industry’s continued innovation and commitment to quality and achievement at Industry Night,” said Daniel McKinnon, EVP of exhibitions and events at MHI. “It’s a great way to engage our members and honor our Innovation Award members, which is always a great feature of that event.”

During Industry Night, MHI’s CEO will present its 2023 Innovation Awards in three categories: Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product and Best Information Technology (IT) Innovation. This year, 10 participating startups will also compete for an MHI award that will be judged by a non-MHI jury. This “Best Startup Award” is separate from the Innovation Awards.

“We want to make sure we’re recognizing innovation and new technologies that are coming into the industry,” said McKinnon, “and giving those organizations a platform to become future MHI members and ProMat exhibitors.”

Industry Night attendees will be treated to a show featuring comedian Nate Bargatze, who was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” and as #1 on Vulture&##8217;s ‘50 Comedians You Should Know.’ Bargatze has two Netflix specials, The Greatest Average American and The Tennessee Kid, plus the Nateland weekly podcast.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
MHI
ProMat
   All topics

MHI News & Resources

WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
Talking Materials Handling: The state of robotics
AEC, MHI’s newest Industry Group, to hold inaugural membership meeting in May
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
More MHI

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources