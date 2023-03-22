ProMat Industry Night features awards, a silent auction & comedian Nate Bargatze

Come join MHI’s staff and Board of Governors at Industry Night with comedian Nate Bargatze on Wednesday, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., in McCormick Place’s Grand Ballroom. Event tickets are available at ProMat Attendee Registration between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets to this event are $50 and include beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. The door prize is a trip of a lifetime vacation valued at $30,000. If you purchased the tickets online, you can pick them up at the same location by presenting an e-mail confirmation.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Material Handling Education Foundation Inc. (MHEFI). At the event, MHI will also hold the first-ever ProMat silent auction, which benefits MHEFI.

“We look forward to celebrating our industry’s continued innovation and commitment to quality and achievement at Industry Night,” said Daniel McKinnon, EVP of exhibitions and events at MHI. “It’s a great way to engage our members and honor our Innovation Award members, which is always a great feature of that event.”

During Industry Night, MHI’s CEO will present its 2023 Innovation Awards in three categories: Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product and Best Information Technology (IT) Innovation. This year, 10 participating startups will also compete for an MHI award that will be judged by a non-MHI jury. This “Best Startup Award” is separate from the Innovation Awards.

“We want to make sure we’re recognizing innovation and new technologies that are coming into the industry,” said McKinnon, “and giving those organizations a platform to become future MHI members and ProMat exhibitors.”

Industry Night attendees will be treated to a show featuring comedian Nate Bargatze, who was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” and as #1 on Vulture&##8217;s ‘50 Comedians You Should Know.’ Bargatze has two Netflix specials, The Greatest Average American and The Tennessee Kid, plus the Nateland weekly podcast.

ProMat 2023 was held March 20-23 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow showcases the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.




