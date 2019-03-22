ProMat to hold women in supply chain forum

Keeping its focus on workforce, MHI is again presenting the “Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum” in partnership with the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA). The forum will be held Monday, April 8 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room S102BC. Registration and lunch start at 12:30 p.m.

The event includes lunch, education, discussion, a networking happy hour and reserved seating at ProMat’s Tuesday morning keynote presented by Reshma Saujani, CEO of Girls Who Code. Participation in the Forum requires paid pre-registration and is priced at $99 for MHI and MHEDA members and $119 for non-members. (Register via promatshow.com/attendees/networking.aspx or at ProMat Attendee Registration.) Although the event does target women, men are more than welcome to attend and participate.

Included in the Forum is a keynote from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. by Colette Carlson, founder of Speak Your Truth. Carlson, a human behavior expert, will share how to create effective connections and leverage them for greater success in her presentation, “3 Truths Female Leaders Need to Know.”

After a short break, Carlson will lead an interactive leadership workshop from 2:40 to 3:40 p.m. Finally, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., a Networking Happy Hour gives attendees a chance to reflect upon the afternoon’s activities and connect with their peers about business and professional challenges.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



