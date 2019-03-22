MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

ProMat to hold women in supply chain forum

The forum will be held Monday, April 8 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room S102BC.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Demand for warehouse automation soars
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More ProMat

Keeping its focus on workforce, MHI is again presenting the “Women in the Supply Chain Industry Forum” in partnership with the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA). The forum will be held Monday, April 8 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room S102BC. Registration and lunch start at 12:30 p.m.

The event includes lunch, education, discussion, a networking happy hour and reserved seating at ProMat’s Tuesday morning keynote presented by Reshma Saujani, CEO of Girls Who Code. Participation in the Forum requires paid pre-registration and is priced at $99 for MHI and MHEDA members and $119 for non-members. (Register via promatshow.com/attendees/networking.aspx or at ProMat Attendee Registration.) Although the event does target women, men are more than welcome to attend and participate.

Included in the Forum is a keynote from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. by Colette Carlson, founder of Speak Your Truth. Carlson, a human behavior expert, will share how to create effective connections and leverage them for greater success in her presentation, “3 Truths Female Leaders Need to Know.”

After a short break, Carlson will lead an interactive leadership workshop from 2:40 to 3:40 p.m. Finally, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., a Networking Happy Hour gives attendees a chance to reflect upon the afternoon’s activities and connect with their peers about business and professional challenges.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Events
ProMat
ProMat
   All topics

ProMat News & Resources

Demand for warehouse automation soars
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
More ProMat

Latest in Materials Handling

The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources