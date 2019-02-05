ProMat welcomes Overhead Crane Safety Conference

Overhead crane safety tops the agenda as CMAA hosts its annual educational conference at ProMat, where seven professional development hour credits will be available to attendees.

Equipment in the News

ProMat welcomes Overhead Crane Safety Conference
January manufacturing output rebounds, but ISM says future growth could be limited
Deloitte industrial manufacturing outlook tracks digitalization’s steady march
Jungheinrich acquires majority stake in ISI Automation
ELFA announces Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends for 2019
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

Custom Dock Lift For Stage Level Receiving
Dock lifts are used for safe and efficient loading and unloading of goods and materials.
All Resources
By ·

The Crane Manufacturers Association of America (CMAA), an independent trade association affiliated with the Material Handling Industry (MHI), will host a one-day overhead crane safety-themed conference at ProMat 2019, which takes place April 8-11, 2019 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

Every two years ProMat, hosted by MHI, welcomes manufacturing and supply chain professionals, who peruse the exhibits of nearly 1,000 equipment suppliers and choose from over 100 show floor seminars on the latest manufacturing and supply chain trends and technologies. However, CMAA’s Material Handling Overhead Safety Conference is revolutionary in that it will offer a whole day of world-class content on a vertical marketplace, that will earn attendees seven professional development hour (PDH) credits.

The conference, which will focus primarily on overhead crane safety technology and practices, will be held on the third day of the show—Wednesday April 10—and is targeted at plant operations and maintenance staff, including managers, engineers, and crane technicians.

The conference will deliver information about technology and share experiences from leading crane manufacturers, crane component suppliers, and engineering consultants, all centered on the safe and reliable operation of electric overhead traveling (EOT) cranes.

The Overhead Safety Conference represents continued evolution of the CMAA brand and epitomizes a more outward-facing, educational approach. It also serves as proof of the ongoing success of the Overhead Alliance (OA), a marketing vehicle that serves CMAA in addition to MHI’s other two overhead lifting product groups, namely the Hoist Manufacturers Institute (HMI) and the Monorail Manufacturers Association (MMA). OA is chiefly responsible for elevating the profile of overhead lifting solutions over competing technologies, such as lift trucks.

Education is also an ongoing theme at OA, which recently updated its lecture materials, consumed by U.S. universities and utilized to educate students on the benefits of applying overhead lifting equipment to material handling applications. The conference will expand on those initiatives and address a higher-level audience.

Visit CMAACraneSafety.org for more information and to register.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

MHI · Overhead Handling · ProMat · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Configure AutoStore for scalability and productivity
With more than 130 AutoStore systems installed worldwide across a variety of industries, Swisslog has more experience implementing AutoStore than any other integrator.
Download Today!
From the January 2019 Modern Material Handling Issue
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and efficiency at its new Ontario DC.
Inside Canadian Tire Distribution Center: Design for flexibility
Continuous improvement in action
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The Impact of e-Commerce on an Organization’s Fulfillment Operations
This exclusive research study, conducted by Modern Materials Handling on behalf of Honeywell, investigates the consequences e-commerce has on an organization’s fulfillment operation.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Bulking up at Canadian Tire
One of Canada’s largest retail brands took bulk handling to new levels of automation and...
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...

System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Partner Links