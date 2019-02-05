ProMat welcomes Overhead Crane Safety Conference

MMH Staff

The Crane Manufacturers Association of America (CMAA), an independent trade association affiliated with the Material Handling Industry (MHI), will host a one-day overhead crane safety-themed conference at ProMat 2019, which takes place April 8-11, 2019 at the McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.



Every two years ProMat, hosted by MHI, welcomes manufacturing and supply chain professionals, who peruse the exhibits of nearly 1,000 equipment suppliers and choose from over 100 show floor seminars on the latest manufacturing and supply chain trends and technologies. However, CMAA’s Material Handling Overhead Safety Conference is revolutionary in that it will offer a whole day of world-class content on a vertical marketplace, that will earn attendees seven professional development hour (PDH) credits.



The conference, which will focus primarily on overhead crane safety technology and practices, will be held on the third day of the show—Wednesday April 10—and is targeted at plant operations and maintenance staff, including managers, engineers, and crane technicians.



The conference will deliver information about technology and share experiences from leading crane manufacturers, crane component suppliers, and engineering consultants, all centered on the safe and reliable operation of electric overhead traveling (EOT) cranes.



The Overhead Safety Conference represents continued evolution of the CMAA brand and epitomizes a more outward-facing, educational approach. It also serves as proof of the ongoing success of the Overhead Alliance (OA), a marketing vehicle that serves CMAA in addition to MHI’s other two overhead lifting product groups, namely the Hoist Manufacturers Institute (HMI) and the Monorail Manufacturers Association (MMA). OA is chiefly responsible for elevating the profile of overhead lifting solutions over competing technologies, such as lift trucks.



Education is also an ongoing theme at OA, which recently updated its lecture materials, consumed by U.S. universities and utilized to educate students on the benefits of applying overhead lifting equipment to material handling applications. The conference will expand on those initiatives and address a higher-level audience.



Visit CMAACraneSafety.org for more information and to register.

