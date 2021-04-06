ProMatDX attendees planning major supply chain investments over the next 18 months

ProMatDX attendees are registering in large numbers for the event to be held April 12-15 at promatshow.com. When attendees register, they are asked to answer a variety of demographic questions indicating their industry, product interest, buying authority and spending plans. Looking at attendees that have registered to date, they are high in quality from a buying authority perspective and represent a large number of the Fortune 1000 and top 100 retailers and consumer goods firms. Below are some highlights from current ProMatDX attendee demographics.



81% have buying power

32% plan on spending over $1 million over the next 18 months

45% are corporate or senior management

26% are middle management

63% buy for distribution centers or warehouses

25% buy for manufacturing facilities

70% are coming to network and learn

64% are coming to see new products and innovations

When it comes to the solutions ProMatDX attendees are looking for, the top categories are:

Automation and Robotics Equipment and Systems (80%)

Software, including AI (44%)

Conveyor & Sortation Equipment (42%)

Automatic Identification & Data Collection/Radio Frequency Identification (32%)

Packaging and Shipping Solutions (30%)

Sustainability and Alternative Energy Solutions (29%)

Racks, Shelving and Storage Equipment (25%)

Ergonomic and Safety Equipment (25%)



These statistics are an early indication of high interest and investments in the manufacturing and supply chain equipment and systems that will be showcased at ProMatDX.



ProMatDX combines the power of the connections, solution-sourcing and education that only ProMat can deliver with the latest digital event technology in a five-day event that will be the most important week of 2021 for the manufacturing and supply chain industry—April 12-16. For more information and to register to attend ProMatDX, visit promatshow.com.



