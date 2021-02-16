ProMatDX keynote panel: MHI to preview 2021 annual industry report

MHI will preview the 2021 Annual Industry Report-Innovation Driven Resilience during the April 14 keynote during ProMatDX.



During the keynote, Thomas Boykin of Deloitte will join John Paxton, CEO of MHI to present the findings of the 2021 report that details the innovations that are driving this change from traditional to digital supply chains. This is the eighth MHI Annual Industry Report released by MHI in collaboration with Deloitte Consulting.



They will be joined by a panel of manufacturing and supply chain professionals to discuss the real-world significance of the report findings.



Panelists include:

—Annette Danek-Akey, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain, Penguin Random House

—Randy V. Bradley, Assistant Professor of Information Systems and Supply Chain Management, Haslam College of Business, The University of Tennessee



The keynote will take place on April 14 at 11:00 AM CST at promatshow.com.



ProMat Digital Experience (ProMatDX) is a new digital event experience designed to power up manufacturing and supply chain professionals with critical access to the latest solutions they need now to improve the resiliency and agility of their operations.



ProMatDX will be held April 12-16 and will offer a Sneak Peak Week from April 5-9 where attendees can go to promatshow.com to plan their ProMat experience by adding sessions and product demos to their personal calendars, connecting with sponsors and setting up video meetings with selected solution providers.



Visit promatshow.com to learn more and register for free admission to ProMatDX.



