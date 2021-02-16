MMH    Topics     News

ProMatDX keynote panel: MHI to preview 2021 annual industry report

MHI will preview the 2021 Annual Industry Report-Innovation Driven Resilience during the April 14 keynote during ProMatDX.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
More News

MHI will preview the 2021 Annual Industry Report-Innovation Driven Resilience during the April 14 keynote during ProMatDX.

During the keynote, Thomas Boykin of Deloitte will join John Paxton, CEO of MHI to present the findings of the 2021 report that details the innovations that are driving this change from traditional to digital supply chains. This is the eighth MHI Annual Industry Report released by MHI in collaboration with Deloitte Consulting.

They will be joined by a panel of manufacturing and supply chain professionals to discuss the real-world significance of the report findings.

Panelists include:
—Annette Danek-Akey, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain, Penguin Random House
—Randy V. Bradley, Assistant Professor of Information Systems and Supply Chain Management, Haslam College of Business, The University of Tennessee

The keynote will take place on April 14 at 11:00 AM CST at promatshow.com.

ProMat Digital Experience (ProMatDX) is a new digital event experience designed to power up manufacturing and supply chain professionals with critical access to the latest solutions they need now to improve the resiliency and agility of their operations.

ProMatDX will be held April 12-16 and will offer a Sneak Peak Week from April 5-9 where attendees can go to promatshow.com to plan their ProMat experience by adding sessions and product demos to their personal calendars, connecting with sponsors and setting up video meetings with selected solution providers.

Visit promatshow.com to learn more and register for free admission to ProMatDX.


Article Topics

News
MHI
ProMat
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
Alstef Group acquires U.S.-based logistics automation leader Solution Net Systems
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
In the white paper, 9 Keys to Fortifying Fulfillment Operations4, you’ll discover a variety of operational strategies proven to deliver resilience and agility amidst the unexpected.
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources