MMH    Topics 

Propane Council announces Mission Zero safety pledge

Council also shares free resources for National Forklift Safety Day

By

Latest Material Handling News

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
More News

In honor of Forklift Safety Day, celebrated June 8, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is encouraging material handling professionals to take its new Mission Zero Pledge and commit to a safe, incident free workplace.

By signing the pledge, material handling professionals will add their name to a list of businesses working toward zero incidents–and will receive a $5 Amazon gift card for their participation.

“A strong safety culture is something to take pride in, and this pledge is designed to recognize crews across the country who are already working hard to maintain a safe workplace each day,” said Matt McDonald, PERC director of off-road business development. “At PERC, we take pride in supporting propane users. We believe that together, through ongoing training, education, and engagement opportunities, we can achieve zero accidents.”

In addition to the pledge, PERC’s safety landing page is home to a collection of free safety resources including a toolkit for safety directors and forklift dealers, a downloadable safety poster, and PERC’s forklift trivia challenge. Additionally, material handling professionals can watch an eight-part video series emphasizing important safety protocols for those working with or around propane forklifts and access information on how propane suppliers can offer support.

To sign the pledge and learn more about forklift safety, visit here.


Article Topics

News
Forklifts
National Forklift Safety Day
Propane Education and Research Council
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources