PS Doors is now PS Industries

MMH Staff

November 20, 2018

Effective December 3, 2018, PS Doors will officially change their name to PS Industries Incorporated. As the company has evolved from being a manufacturer of high-quality industrial doors to one that also produces safety/fall-protection products and flood barriers, they are changing their name to reflect their breadth of product offerings.

The company will have the same ownership, same team and same service, but a new website: psindustries.com

“Just like the doors we’ve been building since 1974, this name change is all about transitions,” says Cory Melland, President of PS Industries. “As we expand our horizons and look for new opportunities, we need a name that isn’t limited to one aspect of our business. While doors have been and will continue to be a focal point of our business, we now do much more, protecting people and property with a selection of products that continues to evolve and expand. We’re excited about what the future holds for our company, our employees and, most importantly, our customers.”

PS Industries is a leading manufacturer of industrial doors (PS Access Solutions), safety/fall-protection products (PS Safety Access) and flood protection products (PS Flood Barriers). With custom fabrication capabilities, PS Industries serves a wide variety of sectors, including the military, energy, agriculture, food processing and all types of manufacturing. PS Industries is located in Grand Forks, North Dakota.