Purdue, Accenture sign five-year agreement in support of smart manufacturing

Accenture to provide funding in support of "smart factory" hub and also for a Smart Manufacturing Scholars program

Purdue University and Accenture have agreed to a five-year commitment supporting Purdue’s mission to prepare a next-generation smart-manufacturing workforce.

Accenture has committed to provide funding in support of two strategic areas:
•The Accenture Smart Factory, which will meet the needs of a growing College of Engineering and Purdue Polytechnic Institute student population. Located in Dudley Hall, the facility will provide instructional laboratories, design studios and spaces where students from various disciplines will collaborate on smart-manufacturing projects. The Smart Factory will also serve as a central hub for joint innovation among Purdue, Accenture and industry.
•The Accenture Smart Manufacturing Scholars Program, which will provide funds for select qualified students to receive the equivalent of in-state tuition every year for up to four years. The program will include a Women in Manufacturing scholarship designed to attract more women to manufacturing fields and drive inclusion and diversity in the industry.

“With the Accenture Smart Factory and the Accenture Manufacturing Scholars Program, we can prepare more students for exciting future careers in smart manufacturing,” said Daniel Castro, dean of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute, through which Purdue offers an undergraduate major in smart manufacturing industrial informatics. “At the same time, this venture allows Purdue to meet the needs of our partners in industry who are desperately seeking career-ready graduates with the skills we will teach in this new facility.”

Smart manufacturing uses digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, the cloud, robotics and 5G to build products. Industry experts believe the United States’ need for a workforce with core knowledge and skills in this field is growing faster than the country’s current ability to produce qualified workers. Fast-track workforce training programs help fill this gap, and Purdue — a proven leader in manufacturing, engineering and innovation — is advancing several projects to meet the long-term need.

“We are excited about this new partnership, particularly the Women in Manufacturing scholarship, which will help drive more inclusion and diversity in engineering roles,” said Shiv Iyer, Accenture’s market unit lead for the U.S. Midwest. “By partnering with Purdue, we hope to inspire more students to pursue a career in digital manufacturing of the future.”

Accenture is a global professional services company with 721,000 employees offering capabilities in digital, cloud and security to clients in more than 120 countries.

“Companies are not just rebuilding manufacturing in North America, they are reinventing it,” said Aaron Saint, who leads Accenture’s digital engineering and manufacturing service, Industry X, in North America. “Factories of the future will rely on automation, data analysis and digital twin replicas to enhance productivity, safety and quality. They need a workforce with those skills. The Accenture Smart Factory will provide the right platform for innovation in this next era, and this collaboration with Purdue will equip tomorrow’s workforce with the skills they need for a successful career in digital manufacturing.”


