QDS Systems announces leasing and rental program for collaborative robots

MMH Staff

July 16, 2018

QDS Systems, a collaborative robotic systems integrator with more than 25 years in process control and drive system integration, recently announced a new leasing and renting finance model for both its automated systems and collaborative robotics products.

“One of the largest roadblocks many organizations face today is the ability to scale a changing workforce,” noted Stan Prutz, President & CEO, QDS Systems. “While some of those same leading companies are beginning to understand the value collaborative robots (cobots) can have on the future of their organizations, they often identify the initial investment of these cobots as quite cost prohibitive. Leasing and renting turn this entire notion on its head.”

Cobots can generate process data that AI analysis uses in optimizing manufacturing processes. They can also improve product consistency, therefore allowing a manufacturer to develop higher quality products at a lower cost. And, by leasing automation solutions like cobots offloading boring, hazardous and dirty tasks can become a cost-effective option for companies.

In partnership with the Lease Corporation of America, QDS Systems’ leasing model allows companies to rent or lease equipment from 12 to 60 months, depending on need, for as little as $500 per month with fixed monthly payments throughout the term of the lease.



“Our goal launching the leasing program at QDS is truly to let organizations know that the future is available today and can be leased with less risk and more gain,” stated Prutz. “Test the concept, conserve your working capital, and get some of the most state-of-the-art equipment on the market today. We believe leasing and renting has the power to change the future of not only manufacturing but also the entire way we do business with humans and cobots working together, side by side.”