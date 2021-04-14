MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Quadient launches the high-speed CVP Everest

Quadient is showcasing its CVP Everest, a system that can auto-box up to 1,100 custom-fit packages every hour.

By

Throughout the week at ProMatDX, Quadient is showcasing its CVP Everest, a system that can auto-box up to 1,100 custom-fit packages every hour.

Aside from its ability to enhance the speed of package fulfillment, the high-speed automated packaging system also constructs, labels, measures, seals and weighs every single- or multi-item order of either soft or hard goods—all during one uniform process. Using a patented gluing system, the CVP Everest is able to attach a custom-fit lid to every package, enabling a quicker fulfillment process.

Additionally, the system provides users a dual induct station that is used by two operators, resulting in high-volume speeds and maximum operational efficiency, as up to 20 packing stations can be eliminated.

“And, since the CVP Everest can also create small packages every 3 seconds, it optimizes every step of parcel fulfillment,” said Sean Webb, director of automated packaging solutions, North America, at Quadient.


About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at lewis.chr[email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
