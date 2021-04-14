Quadient launches the high-speed CVP Everest

Throughout the week at ProMatDX, Quadient is showcasing its CVP Everest, a system that can auto-box up to 1,100 custom-fit packages every hour.

Aside from its ability to enhance the speed of package fulfillment, the high-speed automated packaging system also constructs, labels, measures, seals and weighs every single- or multi-item order of either soft or hard goods—all during one uniform process. Using a patented gluing system, the CVP Everest is able to attach a custom-fit lid to every package, enabling a quicker fulfillment process.

Additionally, the system provides users a dual induct station that is used by two operators, resulting in high-volume speeds and maximum operational efficiency, as up to 20 packing stations can be eliminated.

“And, since the CVP Everest can also create small packages every 3 seconds, it optimizes every step of parcel fulfillment,” said Sean Webb, director of automated packaging solutions, North America, at Quadient.



