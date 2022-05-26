MMH    Topics     Warehouse    White Papers

Quick Guide: Rooftop Safety Audits for Warehouses

In this guide, you will learn how to identify and address the Five Areas of Concern for Rooftop Safety.

Now more than ever, it is important to protect employees, contractors, and anyone else who accesses your facility’s roof. Making rooftop safety a priority at your warehouse or distribution center can help reduce the risk of injurious or fatal falls - a major goal for all safety and facility managers in 2022 and beyond.

OSHA names falling from heights as one of the most common causes of workplace injuries and fatalities. Fall protection, and specifically rooftop safety, are vital for today’s warehouses, distribution centers & logistics depots. It is
important to protect employees, contractors, and anyone else who happens to be on the roof of your building.

In this guide, you will learn how to identify and address the Five Areas of Concern for Rooftop Safety:

  • Access
  • Edges
  • Equipment
  • Openings
  • Navigation
