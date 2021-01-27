Quick Start to Facility Efficiency with AMRs

Vecna Robotics’ autonomous solutions have proven to increase put-away operator productivity by 30%.
Rapid shifts in consumer behavior are placing a huge strain on all aspects of supply chain. Flexible automation systems allow your organization to react nimbly to the ever-changing environment while getting your operations ready to respond to whatever comes next.
Stop losing ground and get started quickly with these out-of-the-box packages with no upfront costs. Begin with a simple installation to learn the system’s capabilities, evaluate the use case, adapt and scale.
Through Vecna Robotics’ Quick Start program, you will:
Self-driving pallet trucks and tuggers are the new norm in logistics operations today – we’re making it easier for you to keep up with demand and stay in front of the competition for the road ahead.