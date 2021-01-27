Quick Start to Facility Efficiency with AMRs

Vecna Robotics’ autonomous solutions have proven to increase put-away operator productivity by 30%.

Futureproof you operations

Rapid shifts in consumer behavior are placing a huge strain on all aspects of supply chain. Flexible automation systems allow your organization to react nimbly to the ever-changing environment while getting your operations ready to respond to whatever comes next.

Stop losing ground and get started quickly with these out-of-the-box packages with no upfront costs. Begin with a simple installation to learn the system’s capabilities, evaluate the use case, adapt and scale.

Through Vecna Robotics’ Quick Start program, you will:

Identify the best use case(s) for using AMRs in your facility

Determine fleet sizing for production rollout

Integrate automation into your workflows, and train staff on new processes

Gather data and gain insights into simple workflow efficiencies

Get site-and operation-specific feedback to inform your future automation strategy

Self-driving pallet trucks and tuggers are the new norm in logistics operations today – we’re making it easier for you to keep up with demand and stay in front of the competition for the road ahead.

