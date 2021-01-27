MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

Quick Start to Facility Efficiency with AMRs

Self-driving pallet trucks and tuggers are the new norm in logistics operations today – make it easier to keep up with demand and stay in front of the competition for the road ahead

By

Vecna Robotics’ autonomous solutions have proven to increase put-away operator productivity by 30%.

Futureproof you operations

Rapid shifts in consumer behavior are placing a huge strain on all aspects of supply chain. Flexible automation systems allow your organization to react nimbly to the ever-changing environment while getting your operations ready to respond to whatever comes next.

Stop losing ground and get started quickly with these out-of-the-box packages with no upfront costs. Begin with a simple installation to learn the system’s capabilities, evaluate the use case, adapt and scale.

Through Vecna Robotics’ Quick Start program, you will:

  • Identify the best use case(s) for using AMRs in your facility
  • Determine fleet sizing for production rollout
  • Integrate automation into your workflows, and train staff on new processes
  • Gather data and gain insights into simple workflow efficiencies
  • Get site-and operation-specific feedback to inform your future automation strategy

Self-driving pallet trucks and tuggers are the new norm in logistics operations today – we’re making it easier for you to keep up with demand and stay in front of the competition for the road ahead.

