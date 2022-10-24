Raise Your Operational Intelligence

MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

Explore how advanced warehouse execution system (WES) software with powerful data science techniques can drive ongoing AS/RS and GTP performance improvements.

In recent years, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) have become a leading strategy for reducing reliance on manual labor and transitioning to more automated processes. AS/RS and integrated goods-to-person (GTP) stations typically deliver immediate fulfillment accuracy and bandwidth gains. But over time, many distribution and fulfillment (D&F) operations encounter barriers to achieving continual process improvements.

In this white paper, we explore how advanced warehouse execution system (WES) software with powerful data science techniques can drive ongoing AS/RS and GTP performance improvements via:

  • Ensuring inventory availability
  • Increasing storage density
  • Optimizing inventory retrieval and throughput rates
  • Releasing orders more efficiently
  • Replenishing inventory more intelligently

Read our white paper to learn how Momentum WES with Decision Intelligence can help to increase AS/RS utilization, responsiveness and throughput rates.

