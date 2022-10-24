Raise Your Operational Intelligence

In recent years, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) have become a leading strategy for reducing reliance on manual labor and transitioning to more automated processes. AS/RS and integrated goods-to-person (GTP) stations typically deliver immediate fulfillment accuracy and bandwidth gains. But over time, many distribution and fulfillment (D&F) operations encounter barriers to achieving continual process improvements.

In this white paper, we explore how advanced warehouse execution system (WES) software with powerful data science techniques can drive ongoing AS/RS and GTP performance improvements via:

Ensuring inventory availability

Increasing storage density

Optimizing inventory retrieval and throughput rates

Releasing orders more efficiently

Replenishing inventory more intelligently

Read our white paper to learn how Momentum WES with Decision Intelligence can help to increase AS/RS utilization, responsiveness and throughput rates.

View or download



