Rakuten Super Logistics picks Zebra robotics automation solution to increase warehouse productivity

Leading ecommerce order fulfillment company chooses Fetch autonomous mobile robots to improve its picking efficiency, with initial deployment planned for the second quarter of 2022, and more facilities to come through rest of 2022 and into 2023.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, which describes itself as an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, and Rakuten Super Logistics (RSL), a leading ecommerce order fulfillment company, announced today their work together utilizing Zebra’s Fetch robots to increase RSL’s efficiency and productivity. 

After evaluating several robotics providers, RSL selected Fetch autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) as the superior option available in the market, Zebra explained. With the initial deployment planned for the second quarter of 2022, RSL selected the solution to help manage workflow and augment labor throughout its facility. RSL is expecting to roll out the solution across its’ other warehouse facilities throughout 2022 and 2023. 

“When we reached a critical point in our operations, we needed to seek further productivity gains and help address labor shortages. After an extensive review process, we knew that Zebra Technologies was the optimal solution,” said Michael Manzione, CEO, Rakuten Super Logistics. “We look forward to being an early adopter of the Fetch fulfillment solution which is a proven leader in the industry. Zebra’s complete support from survey to deployment – along with daily engagement – gave us the confidence the company will ensure the solution’s success.”

RSL will use the FlexShelf line of AMRs to improve its picking efficiency, eliminating unnecessary steps in its process thus maximizing the productivity of its front-line workers. FlexShelf AMRs will be integrated with RSL’s warehouse management system to optimize workflows and maximize its investment, the announcement added.

“FlexShelf can reduce the amount of time pickers spend walking by up to 60%,” said James Lawton, Vice President and General Manager of Robotics Automation, Zebra Technologies. “Our comprehensive fulfillment solution brings together the best of Zebra and Fetch to help companies like RSL modernize their warehouse operations for improved accuracy, productivity and worker safety.”


