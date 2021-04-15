RAMGuard demonstrates rack column protection capabilities

This week at ProMatDX, the patented RAMGuard, a rubber guard that features a “U-shaped” steel insert, along with force distributing rubber voids, is being exhibited.

Weighing 9 pounds, the RAMGuard offers users reliable rack column protection, as its Rubber Armored Metal (RAM) design absorbs a considerable amount of energy during angled, front and side impacts when compared to plastic and steel protectors.

In addition, unlike plastic protectors, the RAMGuard can be hit by forklifts multiple times without having to be replaced. And it is cost effective when compared to anchored steel protectors, which require frame replacement and concrete floor repairs once they’re damaged.

Available in 12-inch heights, the RAMGuard, which is easy to install, can snap onto rolled or structural steel columns that are 3 inches wide and up to 3 inches deep.

“Unlike other protectors in the market, the RAMGuard can withstand dozens of impacts,” said Josh Carniewski, marketing manager at Ridg-u-Rak. “As a result, it pays for itself in one hit.”



