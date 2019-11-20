RAVAS acquires LTS Scale

RAVAS has acquired LTS Scale to further develop the US market for mobile scales integrated in hand pallet jacks, warehouse trucks and forklift trucks.

Since 1994, LTS Scale has manufactured high-precision forklift scales. The company will be owned and managed by RAVAS.

The acquisition of LTS is expected to support RAVAS’ abilities to be a global partner for mobile weighing solutions and improve services. Niels van den Berg, CEO of RAVAS, explains: “Recently, we have redefined our mission, vision and worldwide business strategy. We consider the United States to be one of the main growing markets in our mobile weighing sector. The combination of the LTS product range, with more NTEP certified scales, and a professional sales and service organization will enable us to further expand our market share in the US. We strongly believe that LTS is the right partner to support us in achieving our US based business goals.”

Until further notice, the LTS Scale brand name will remain active, together with RAVAS Europe and RAVAS USA, LLC. Michael David, President/CFO of LTS Scale, adds: “We are particularly content with the fact that the RAVAS products, solutions and expertise are being added to LTS Scale. This will increase our sales scope and operational efficiency significantly.”



