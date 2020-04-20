Raymond begins producing face shields for healthcare workers

The Raymond Corporation has begun 3D printing and assembling face shields for healthcare workers near its headquarters in Greene, N.Y.

Michael Field, president and CEO at The Raymond Corporation, said the effort is a response to appeals for protective equipment from local healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As an essential business, we have an acute understanding of the need worldwide to provide our heroic doctors, nurses and first responders for the PPE equipment they desperately require,” Field said. “Raymond has the ability and desire to utilize our vast production capabilities to support those crucial employees.”

Within the past few weeks, Raymond’s engineering team and associates in Greene have begun to 3D print and assemble face shields, with more than 2,000 to be dispersed to local hospitals and emergency responders.

“We will continue to monitor the evolving situation to determine how best we can support our local healthcare heroes,” Field said.



