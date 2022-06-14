MMH    Topics     News    Raymond

Raymond celebrates 100 years of innovation

Raymond noted that it drives the industry to better solve supply chain challenges byoptimizing, connecting and automating. Its celebration includes an event at its headquarters in Greene, N.Y., today.

As changing consumer demands are pushing accelerated evolutions in the supply chain, The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, celebrates its 100th anniversary and highlights its focus on delivering the technology and material handling equipment needed to meet today’s demands and be better prepared for tomorrow’s challenges.

The company explained that by building on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for a century, it is uniquely poised to deliver game-changing solutions in the areas of integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions that will optimize operations and bring warehouses and distribution centers to a new level of performance.

“Just about everything you buy, wear, eat or touch has been moved by a piece of material handling equipment,” said Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation. “E-commerce would not exist as we know it today without innovations in material handling. We’re proud that it takes less time, energy and warehouse space to deliver products to your door because of the cutting-edge solutions Raymond has developed for the last 100 years. We remain steadfastly committed to driving the industry forward.”

Today, Raymond delivers intelligent intralogistics solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. With a legacy of industry leadership and innovation, Raymond patented the first hydraulic hand pallet truck and double-faced wooden pallet—ultimately fueling the beginning of the material handling industry.

Raymond’s anniversary celebration includes an event at its headquarters in Greene, N.Y., on Tuesday, June 14. An interactive, museum-style exhibit will be on display to showcase Raymond’s industry-changing innovations and influential employee stories as well as to offer guests an exclusive look into the company’s bright future.

After the event in Greene has concluded, the interactive exhibit will travel across the country to various Raymond Solutions and Support Center facilities, with the celebration ending at ProMat in March 2023.


