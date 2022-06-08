MMH    Topics     News    Raymond

Raymond celebrates National Forklift Safety Day

With NFSD coming up June 14, Raymond announces its related activities, including launch of its next generation virtual reality teaching tool

As a proud supporter of the ninth National Forklift Safety Day, The Raymond Corporation is committed to prioritizing forklift operator education and providing intelligent warehouse solutions that help customers create a culture of continuous improvement and boost overall facility well-being. Along with National Forklift Safety Day, The Raymond Corporation will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and launch of its next-generation Virtual Reality (VR) Simulator.

The first of its kind in the industry, Raymond’s award-winning VR Simulator is a flexible, scalable teaching tool that uses the latest immersive technology to bring new hires up to proficiency more quickly and to continually expand operator skills for reduced turnover. The updated VR Simulator is designed for optimum usability and performance with a smaller, lighter case for easier maneuverability and setup, as well as the award-winning HTC VIVE Focus 3 wireless all-in-one VR headset for enhanced operator performance, comfort and longer immersive sessions, the company said. The simulator uses training modules that build on themselves to help operators reach higher proficiency levels faster and feel more confident before reaching the warehouse floor, the company addded.

“Raymond continues to build on its 100-year history of innovation and continuous improvement to create solutions that help customers take meaningful action by optimizing, connecting and automating with technologies and training solutions that, together, help reinforce operator best practices,” said Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation. “We are excited to build on our history and continue to provide industry-leading education and training programs for our customers.”

Additional in-person and e-learning education programs Raymond offers include:

• Safety On The Move — a comprehensive, modular, operator training program that introduces best practices for warehouse environments to help protect employees, equipment and materials while complying with OSHA requirements.
• Steps To Safety: Pedestrian Safety in a Material Handling Environment — a training program that assists in teaching pedestrians how to act responsibly in environments where lift trucks are in operation, emphasizing the importance of operators and pedestrians working together to create a safe environment.

For more information on Raymond’s National Forklift Safety Day, next-generation Virtual Reality Simulator as well as suite of in-person and e-learning training programs and tools, click here.

More information and updates about National Forklift Safety Day will also be available on the International Truck Association website here.


