Raymond donates more than $15,000 to breast cancer foundations via Pink Pallet Rider Project

Raymond West, an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, raised more than $15,000 for breast cancer awareness during the eighth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction.

Three Raymond 8210 powered pallet jacks were auctioned off on eBay between Oct. 18 and 28, with all proceeds split evenly between the Tina Fund, the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation and Breast Cancer Angels. Winning bids were accepted from Prism Logistics, J&K Trucking and Forklift & Equipment, with their donations going to assist patients recovering from breast cancer treatments, both physically and financially.

The Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack offers greater maneuverability to navigate in tight spaces, making it the ideal lift truck for congested store aisles, busy docks and pinwheeling in the back of trailers. The pallet jacks also feature The Raymond Corporation’s Click2Creep design, which automatically reduces maximum travel speed, providing a tighter turn radius for pinwheeling or right-angle turning.

“We’re overwhelmed by the continued support of our customers each year for the Pink Pallet Jack Project auctions,” said Tracey Meyers, senior marketing manager at Raymond West. “We’ve raised more than $160,000 over the past eight years and are honored to support those who have been touched by this disease. Thank you to everyone in the community for their continued support for this cause.”



