MMH    Topics     News    Raymond West

Raymond donates more than $15,000 to breast cancer foundations via Pink Pallet Rider Project

Proceeds from 8th annual auction will aid breast cancer patients

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

Raymond West, an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, raised more than $15,000 for breast cancer awareness during the eighth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction.

Three Raymond 8210 powered pallet jacks were auctioned off on eBay between Oct. 18 and 28, with all proceeds split evenly between the Tina Fund, the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation and Breast Cancer Angels. Winning bids were accepted from Prism Logistics, J&K Trucking and Forklift & Equipment, with their donations going to assist patients recovering from breast cancer treatments, both physically and financially.

The Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack offers greater maneuverability to navigate in tight spaces, making it the ideal lift truck for congested store aisles, busy docks and pinwheeling in the back of trailers. The pallet jacks also feature The Raymond Corporation’s Click2Creep design, which automatically reduces maximum travel speed, providing a tighter turn radius for pinwheeling or right-angle turning.

“We’re overwhelmed by the continued support of our customers each year for the Pink Pallet Jack Project auctions,” said Tracey Meyers, senior marketing manager at Raymond West. “We’ve raised more than $160,000 over the past eight years and are honored to support those who have been touched by this disease. Thank you to everyone in the community for their continued support for this cause.”


Article Topics

News
Pink Pallet Jack Project
Raymond
Raymond West
   All topics

Raymond West News & Resources

Raymond West hosts 9th annual Pink Pallet Project to benefit breast cancer awareness
Raymond donates more than $15,000 to breast cancer foundations via Pink Pallet Rider Project
Raymond West hosts eighth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project to benefit breast cancer awareness

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources