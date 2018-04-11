Raymond Handling Concepts Corp., grows by more than 20% in 2017
Steve Raymond, president, attributed much of that success to a diversification of product lines (namely, storage and automation solutions) and the expansion and updating of the firm’s rental fleet.
Raymond in the NewsRaymond Handling Concepts Corp., grows by more than 20% in 2017 New reach truck, VR training simulator at Raymond Lift truck battery management delivers staying power 2018 MHI Innovation Award finalists announced Lift Truck Technology Connects Pickers to Productivity More Raymond News
Equipment ResourceTop 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017 The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic departure from the norm.
All Resources
Since transforming itself into a fully-integrated material handling equipment company three years ago, Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC) (Booth B3747a), has achieved sustained double-digit sales growth.
A leading materials handling equipment supplier in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest and “Great Place to Work,” RHCC grew more than 20 percent in 2017, alone. Steve Raymond, president, attributed much of that success to a diversification of product lines (namely, storage and automation solutions) and the expansion and updating of the firm’s rental fleet.
Over the span of 30 years, Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation has grown from $8 million in 1988 to $133 million in 2017; 39 employees to 300 employees and from two offices in Northern California to 10 offices across six western states.
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
About the AuthorBridget McCrea, Editor Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996 and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @BridgetMcCrea
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsLift Trucks · Modex · Raymond · Storage Solutions · ·
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden 2018 Productivity Achievement Awards View More From this Issue