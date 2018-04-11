Raymond Handling Concepts Corp., grows by more than 20% in 2017

Bridget McCrea, Editor

April 11, 2018

Since transforming itself into a fully-integrated material handling equipment company three years ago, Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC) (Booth B3747a), has achieved sustained double-digit sales growth.

A leading materials handling equipment supplier in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest and “Great Place to Work,” RHCC grew more than 20 percent in 2017, alone. Steve Raymond, president, attributed much of that success to a diversification of product lines (namely, storage and automation solutions) and the expansion and updating of the firm’s rental fleet.

Over the span of 30 years, Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation has grown from $8 million in 1988 to $133 million in 2017; 39 employees to 300 employees and from two offices in Northern California to 10 offices across six western states.

