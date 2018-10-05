Raymond hosts 2018 Manufacturing Day celebration

More than 250 students projected to attend from across Southern Tier of New York State.

By ·

To celebrate National Manufacturing Day, The Raymond Corporation will be hosting more than 250 high school students at its headquarters in Greene, N.Y., on October 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Students from more than 20 schools across the Southern Tier of New York state will learn about career opportunities within the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. They’ll also have the opportunity to speak with Raymond professionals about the next generation of manufacturing and how they can pave their own career paths in this industry. The Raymond Corporation is celebrating National Manufacturing month this October with the theme Next-gen Manufacturing: Pave Your Career Path as well as an accompanying infographic.

“The material handling industry is craving the younger generation’s fresh thinking, which can push and challenge our industry to stretch and reach new potential,” said Rick Harrington, senior vice president of operations, Raymond. “We want to ignite curiosity among students about career possibilities in STEM and showcase opportunities available in their community.”

Raymond’s Manufacturing Day event will feature a manufacturing floor tour, an interactive game with giveaways, product demonstrations and informational booths across various disciplines. Products on display for the students to explore will include but are not limited to: various Raymond forklifts, iWAREHOUSE fleet management system and the Raymond Virtual Reality Simulator.

Students will also meet with Raymond’s current apprentices and co-op students to hear about their recent experiences working at the Greene facility. The day will wrap up with a lunchtime talk with Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president of human resources at Raymond.

Follow Raymond’s Facebook page for day-of event updates, photos and videos: www.facebook.com/TheRaymondCorporation.

Forklifts · Lift Trucks · Manufacturing Day · Raymond · Workforce
