Raymond hosts 7th Pink Pallet Jack Project to benefit breast cancer awareness

Auction proceeds will aid foundations during breast cancer awareness month

Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), Raymond Handling Solutions (RHSI) and Handling Systems, each a Raymond Solutions and Support Center, will hold the seventh annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 19 through 29.

The 10-day auction will begin Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. PDT on on eBay, where participants can bid on pink Raymond 8210 powered pallet jacks from each of the three suppliers. The auction ends Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. PDT. The top three bids will be announced as winners in early November with all proceeds from the auction being donated to the New York-based Tina Fund, Seattle-based Northwest Hope and Healing, and Breast Cancer Angels in Los Alamitos, California. Raymond’s Pink Pallet Jack Project has raised nearly $165,000 for breast cancer organizations and charities over the past six years.

The Raymond 8210 powered pallet jack is ideal for retail store, wholesale delivery and food processing applications that require navigation in tight and/or congested areas. The trucks will also include Raymond’s exclusive Click2Creep feature, which automatically reduces travel speed and allows the truck to be operated with the handle tucked tightly to the tractor, providing greater maneuverability with tighter turn radius.

To enter the Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction, click here.


