MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Raymond hosts inaugural Engineering Day event at headquarters

Students from more than nine schools across the Southern Tier of New York learned about career opportunities within engineering and its multitude of disciplines.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
More Lift Trucks

The Raymond Corporation hosted more than 150 high school students at its headquarters in Greene, New York, on Friday, May 17, for the company’s inaugural Engineering Day. Students from more than nine schools across the Southern Tier of New York learned about career opportunities within engineering and its multitude of disciplines.

“At Raymond, our goal is to inspire students with engaging, hands-on learning experiences — from various areas of the engineering field — that they otherwise may not be able to experience in the classroom,” said Erric Heitmann, vice president of engineering, Raymond. “Engineering has a great number of disciplines that many don’t even realize. We are excited to showcase them and demonstrate how they are used right here at our facility, from computer engineering to manufacturing engineering — and beyond.”

Raymond’s Engineering Day featured more than 12 interactive exhibits, including 3D printing, modeling and analysis; augmented reality technology; iWAREHOUSE simulation; and the award-winning Raymond Virtual Reality Simulator.

Many of the students and teachers who attended are part of engineering programs at their respective schools. Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is one program that helps engage students in hands-on projects and empowers them to solve real-world challenges. This nationwide program prepares students to be successful in engineering and engineering technology careers, and also prepares them for postsecondary education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We are very excited that our students can see how engineering is being used firsthand at a leading company right here in New York state,” said Marta Gaska, teacher and PLTW program director at Binghamton High School in Binghamton, New York. “We hope that, through the PLTW program and partners like Raymond, we can inspire the next generation of engineers.”

High school students who participate in Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) also were in attendance. P-TECH is a program offered through the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of New York State. Its curriculum focuses on preparing students to earn an associate degree in either computer technology, engineering technology or health studies. This program enables students to earn an associate degree while working toward earning their high school diploma.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
Education
Lift Trucks
Raymond
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Our list got a shakeup this year with new entrants involved with warehouse robotics and high-density storage. The bottom-line revenue tally, based on 2022 revenue figures, is a bit down from our previous Top 20, which came off a high growth year for most suppliers.
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Materials handling robot basics
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources