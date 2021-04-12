Raymond showcases intralogistics solutions

Throughout ProMatDX, The Raymond Corp. is displaying various intralogistics solutions, which help create connected operations—from operator assist technologies to automated solutions like the Raymond 3220 Courier Automated Tow Tractor.

Enabling users to decrease labor costs and improve productivity, the flexible automation solutions are ideal for repetitive and time-consuming tasks, as they enable plant managers to reallocate operators’ time to more value-added jobs. In particular, the Raymond Courier automatic guided vehicle (AGV) line provides a range of easy-to-implement vision-guided automated vehicles—AGVs that efficiently perform repetitive horizontal transportation and pallet handling applications, freeing operator labor for other tasks. Additionally, they’re quickly commissioned and operational from day one, while also highly dependable, enabling users to immediately start moving more products.

“Perfect for pulling cart or trailer loads in batch picking, parts-to-line and end-of-line applications, the Raymond 3220 Courier Automated Tow Tractor offers users a high towing capacity (15,000 pounds), and it’s ideal for pulling heavy loads on flat ground or up ramps,” said Dave Norton, VP of customer solutions and support at The Raymond Corporation. “Available with a low clearance arch as a standard design, it is also easy to maneuver through areas with low overhanging structures.”



