Raymond supports more than 150 nonprofit and educational organizations in 2018

In 2018, The Raymond Corporation contributed to more than 150 nonprofit and educational organizations with monetary contributions, forklift donations and voluntary participation.

From food donations to the local area food pantry close to its headquarters in Greene, N.Y., to supporting causes ranging from cancer awareness, veterans rehabilitation and animal rescue, Raymond and its employees recognize that nonprofit support sustains communities.

According to a press release, Raymond also aids technology advancement by supporting education and programs that fuel the future workforce. Raymond continually collaborates with high schools, trade schools, colleges and universities to promote learning and development across a number of disciplines and invites these students into its facilities for learning experiences and tours. Its annual National Manufacturing Day event, held every October, supports students across the southern tier of New York high schools providing hands-on activities and reinforcing manufacturing as a viable future career.

“Every year, it continues to be important for Raymond to support causes that directly impact the needs of our surrounding communities,” said Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president of human resources at Raymond. “We are grateful to have such a strong network of Sales & Service Centers that continue our mission, providing support in their communities across North America.”

Here are some examples of Raymond authorized Sales & Service Center support and giving this year:
American Red Cross
Andersen Material Handling donated an 8210 walkie pallet truck to support the needs of the American Red Cross warehouses location in Cleveland, Ohio. This truck will support operations so they can continue to serve the community.
Habitat For Humanity
Associated volunteered for Habitat for Humanity’s crew in Hanover Park, Ill., and gave $10,000 in support of their mission of building homes, communities and hope for hardworking families in need.
Werres Corporation donated a Raymond RSS Walkie Stacker forklift to support the needs of a Habitat for Humanity thrift store, a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center, located in Powhatan, Va.
Breast Cancer Awareness
Heubel-Shaw has raised more than $89,000 through employee support, special events and auctions to help the fight against breast cancer and raise awareness at the St. Louis, Missouri, and Omaha, Nebraska, American Cancer Society locations.
Raymond Handling Concepts Corp. raised more than $9,000 for the American Cancer Society through their 8210 pink pallet truck auction held during National Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters
G.N. Johnston Equipment Co. raised more than $100,000 for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Peel, Ontario, Canada. The money raised supports mentoring programs that directly impact the 1,800 children and youth currently in programs at that location.

Raymond’s enterprise consists of 21 authorized Sales & Service Centers that offer sales and support across North America. From support of nonprofit organizations with their time, monetary donations and participation in fundraising events, Raymond’s Sales & Service Centers are an integral part of the organization.

